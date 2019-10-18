Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
St. Joseph quarterback Jayden Shertel looks for an open receiver in the final play of the first half. Shertel found Byers for a reception at the goal line, but was ruled just short of a TD at the end of the half.
An airborne Jada Byers battles West Deptford's Devin Colon for a reception at the goal line as time ran out in the first half. Officials ruled Byers just short of breaking the plane.
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
Jada Byers leaps for a touchdown reception in the first half of Friday night's game at West Deptford.
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
St. Joseph quarterback Jayden Shertel throws a short screen pass.
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
Jada Byers jukes away from a low tackle by West Deptford's Tyshawn Bookman.
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
Jayden Shertel looks to throw downfield as the pocket begins to collapse around him.
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
St. Joseph quarterback Jayden Shertel looks for an open receiver in the final play of the first half. Shertel found Byers for a reception at the goal line, but was ruled just short of a TD at the end of the half.
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
Jada Byers powers downfield with West Deptford's Michael Barnes (right) and Alejandro Jimenez in tow.
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
St. Joseph's Cohl Mercado is hit from both sides and tackled by West Deptford's Tyshawn Bookman (right) and Erik Rose for a short gain.
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
West Deptford's Cody Thurston is taken down by St. Joseph's Jada Byers and Jayden Shertel.
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
Cohl Mercado tries to juke away from the tackle of the pursuing West Deptford linebacker Gavin Sheilds.
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
West Deptford's Aaron Graeber makes a pass on the run.
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
St. Joseph quarterback Jayden Shertel scans the endzone for an open receiver.
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
Jada Byers battles for extra yardage with West Deptford's Michael Barnes and Bobby Royal dragging him to the ground.
WEST DEPTFORD — Jayden Shertel isn’t just a standout high school football quarterback.
He is also a heck of a salesman.
The junior completed 24 of 27 passes for 199 yards to lead St. Joseph to a 14-13 win over West Deptford in a West Jersey Football interdivision game Friday night. St. Joe (6-1) is ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11. West Deptford (5-1) is No. 3.
Shertel’s performance stood out for two reasons.
The first was how accurately he threw the ball.
The second was because in many of St. Joe coach Paul Sacco’s 38 seasons, the Wildcats rarely threw more than 20 passes all season.
Shertel, like almost every other quarterback, wants to throw as often as possible.
“I knew I could persuade them,” Shertel said of his coaches.
St. Joseph had several standout efforts. Running back Jada Byers scored two touchdowns and caught 13 passes for 104 yards.
Sophomore running back Cohl Mercado caught five passes for 51 yards. Many of Shertel’s completions came on passes to Byers and Mercado in the flat.
While St. Joe threw for nearly 200 yards, the Wildcats ran for just 72.
Sacco said he never thought he would coach in a game in which the Wildcats focused so much of their offense on the pass. St. Joe was famous for its run-oriented Delaware Wing-T offense
“We’re not doing a lot of the Wing-T stuff,” Sacco said. “We’re doing what we have to do to get the ball to Jada and Cohl out in space.”
Friday’s game was a matchup of two of the state’s top programs. St. Joe has won 20 state titles since the Non-Public playoffs began in 1993. West Deptford has won seven South Jersey championships.
St. Joe scored the winning touchdown with 10 minutes, 37 seconds left in the game.
The Wildcats began that drive on their own 15-yard line with 3:50 left in the third quarter.
Shertel completed passes of 14 and 11 yards to Byers on the drive. Shertel connected with Mercado for a 20-yard gain in a third-and-6 play. Byers finished the drive with a 19-yard scoring run to give St. Joe a 14-10 lead.
The Wildcats had some anxious moments the rest of the away.
Brandon Ratcliffe hit his second 39-yard field goal of the game with 7:55 left to cut St. Joe’s lead to one point.
The Wildcats’ defense made sure the lead held up with two defensive stops.
Keshon Griffin intercepted a pass near midfield with 20 seconds left to clinch the victory.
“This feels great,” Sacco said.
St. Joseph 0 7 0 7 – 14
West Deptford 7 3 0 3 – 13
FIRST QUARTER
WD – Royal 2 fumble return (Ratcliffe kick)
SECOND QUARTER
SJ- Byers 14 pass from Shertel (DelGrozzo kick)
WD – Ratcliffe 39 FG
FOURTH QUARTER
SJ – Byers 19 run (DelGrozzo kick)
WD – Ratclifffe 39 FG
