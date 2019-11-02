HAMMONTON — As a baseball pitcher and a quarterback, Jayden Shertel learned long ago the benefits of being forgetful.
The St. Joseph High School junior threw a pair of critical interceptions but rebounded with two fourth-quarter touchdown passes as the Wildcats rallied to beat rival Holy Spirit 22-19 on Saturday afternoon. St. Joe trailed 19-7 at halftime. The Wildcats (8-1) clinched the top seed in the state Non-Public II playoffs with the win.
“You’re always mad when something doesn’t go your way,” Shertel said. “But you have to have short-term memory.”
The Wildcats scored the winning touchdown when Shertel found Ahmad Ross open over middle for a 29-yard score with 3 minutes, 59 seconds left in the game.
“It’s amazing to come back,” Shertel said. “Every time we play these guys, it seems like we go down early. We knew we had to execute. We knew we were one block away, one step away from scoring touchdowns.”
St. Joe also benefited from being in the right spot at the right time.
Holy Spirit drove to the St. Joe 8-yard line with 50 seconds left in the game. Wildcats defensive lineman Chase Lomax punched the ball loose from a Holy Spirit ball carrier. The ball landed right in the hands of defensive end Keshon Griffin to clinch the win.
“The ball just popped up right in front of me,” Griffin said with a smile.
St. Joe/Holy Spirit is one of South Jersey’s top rivalries. It began in 2000 and the Wildcats holds a 15-6 edge. The Wildcats are ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Holy Spirit (4-4) began Saturday searching for a signature win.
Shertel completed 12 of 23 passes for 173 yards, but he, like most of the Wildcats, struggled early.
Shertel’s first interception came late in the second quarter when defensive back C.J. Egrie picked off a pass at the Spirit 20.
Three plays later, Spirit running back Patrick Smith broke into the clear and scored on a 75-yard run to give the Spartans a 12-point halftime lead.
Shertel’s second interception occurred on the opening drive of the second half. The Wildcats drove inside the Spartans’ 10, but defensive back Michael Weaver intercepted a fourth-down pass in the end zone to end the drive.
Shertel maintained his poise despite the miscues. He’s also a standout pitcher for the Wildcats’ baseball team. He knows teammates look to the quarterback and pitching positions for leadership.
“I’ve learned to have short-term memory,” he said. “I get five seconds to be mad about it. I can’t do anything about the past. You have to move on.”
Shertel completed all four of his pass attempts in the fourth quarter, but Spirit still appeared to be in control.
With a 19-14 lead, the Spartans went for a first down on a fourth-and-4 from the St. Joe 41. Defensive lineman Ethan Hunt sacked the Spirit quarterback to give St. Joe the ball back with 8:21 left in the game.
It then took St. Joe eight plays to score to take the lead for good. In addition to his touchdown pass to Ross, Shertel completed key third-down passes to Cohl Mercado and Jada Byers on the possession.
Still, it appeared Spirit was headed for a comeback of its own until Lomax forced the fumble in the closing minute.
“We got a lucky bounce,” Lomax said. “We had the football gods on our side in the second half.”
St. Joe didn’t celebrate the victory that much. The Spartans didn’t seem too disappointed.
There seemed to be a sense among everyone present that Saturday was the first of two meetings between the schools.
The playoff fields will be announced Sunday. St. Joe and Holy Spirit are almost certain to face each other at some point in the state Non-Public II bracket.
That will be a matchup certain to not be forgotten.
Holy Spirit 7 12 0 0 — 19
St. Joseph 0 7 0 15 — 22
FIRST QUARTER
HS – Steward 31 pass from Gray (Newman kick)
SECOND QUARTER
SJ – Byers 42 pass from Shertel (Delgozzo kick)
HS – Gray 4 run (kick missed)
HS – Smith 75 run (pass failed)
FOURTH QUARTER
SJ – Mercado 4 pass from Shertel (Delgozzo kick)
SJ – Ross 29 pass from Shertel (Shertel run)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: HS. Smith 11- 112, Gray 20-93; SJ. Byers 20-131
Passing: HS. Cohen 3-5-0-53; SJ. Shertel 12-23-2-173
Receiving: HS. Steward 3-71; SJ. Byers 5- 91
Ocean City 6, Mainland 21
Vick with int in end zone for mainland pic.twitter.com/oGONVzFnsU— Michael McGarry (@ACPressMcGarry) November 1, 2019
Pleasantville 28, Middle Twp. 7
Ernest Howard scores his 2nd TD on 5-yard run to give Pleasantville 21-0 lead over Middle with 6:19 left in 3rd quarter. #hslive— Dave Weinberg (@PressACWeinberg) November 1, 2019
Williamstown 7, St. Augustine Prep 21
Atlantic City 0, Timber Creek 41
Bridgeton 6, Delsea 42
Southern 21, Central 16
Washington Twp. 14, Hammonton 34
With 11:29 to go in the 2nd BLUE DEVILS Abrams powers into the end zone HHS 14 Wash Twp 7 @SJSportsZone @SJGridironGang @HSSportsNJ @JFriedman57 @RallyPhilly @ACPressHuba @DanRussoman pic.twitter.com/6bS31w4mek— HHS Athletics (@HHSdevilsports) November 1, 2019
