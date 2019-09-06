Coach Dan Russo of the Vineland High School football team has a pleasant problem.
Where does he play Tyreem Powell?
The 6-foot-5, 205-pound Powell will line up at tight end and defensive back when Vineland opens the season at Williamstown on Friday at 7 p.m. The Virginia Tech recruit played both wide receiver and quarterback last season.
“I love tight end,” Powell said. “I’m helping out blocking. I’m working to get the ball on the receiving end. I think it’s a win-win for me.”
The West Jersey Football League interdivision matchup between Vineland and Williamstown is one of the most anticipated of the high school football season’s first full weekend.
Williamstown is the defending South Jersey Group V champion and ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Vineland is ranked No. 8.
The teams met twice last season with Williamstown beating Vineland 24-7 in the regular season and 28-7 in the South Jersey Group V semifinals.
“We know it’s going to be a challenge,” Powell said. “We’re going to go hard. They’re going to go hard. We have to be the team to come out with the victory.”
Friday’s game will feature two of the state’s top college prospects in Powell and Williamstown defensive end Aaron Lewis, who has verbally committed to Michigan. The 6-6, 245-pound Lewis made 102 tackles, including 25 for a loss last season.
“I like competition,” Powell said. “He’s a great competitor. I’m a great competitor. We’re both going to try to lead our teams to victory.”
Powell also excelled last season. He made 60 tackles and also caught 23 passes for 273 yards.
“He checks all the boxes,” Russo said of Powell.
“He’s got the speed. He’s got the frame. He’s got the strength, and he’s got the head on his shoulders.”
Russo, who played tight end at Vineland in the early ’90s, shifted Powell to tight end this season so he could be more involved in the offense. The addition of wide receiver Levi Manson, a 6-3 junior transfer from Schalick, also made Powell’s move possible.
“I love tight end,” Russo said. “I think it’s the hardest position to defend. You don’t know if he’s going to block or go out for a pass. It’s a great fit (for Powell).”
As for college, Powell is projected as a defensive player. But for now, he’s so versatile he’s happy to be described as a “football player.”
“Wherever you put me on the field, I’m going to do it with no question,” he said. “I just want to be a great athlete, a great role model to the younger kids.”
Game of the week
Who: Vineland (0-0) vs. Williamstown (0-0)
When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Williamstown
Why this game is important: Williamstown is the defending South Jersey Group V champion. The winner will establish themselves as a South Jersey contender this season.
Memorable quote: “We have a great group of guys. They played midgets together. They played high school together. Best team chemistry we’ve had since I’ve been here.” Vineland coach Dan Russo.
