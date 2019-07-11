The Ocean City Nor’easters remained unbeaten in their last five exhibition matches after a 1-1 draw with Philadelphia Lone Star FC at Carey Stadium on Wednesday.
After an early altercation that left each team a man short for the rest of the match, Nor’easters midfielder Deri Corfe scored in the 34th minute to give O.C. a 1-0 lead.
A miscommunication on defense led to a Nor’easters own-goal after a Lone Star free kick in the 71st to tie the game.
The Nor’easters play their final game of the season at home against the Long Island Rough Riders at 7 p.m. Sunday.
— Ahmad Austin
