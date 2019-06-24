Ocean City Nor'Easters logo

Deri Corfe scored two goals to lead the Ocean City Nor’easters to a 3-1 win over visiting FA Euro New York on Sunday at Carey Stadium.

The win put the Nor’easters at 3-3-3 for 12 points in the Mid-Atlantic Division of the United Soccer Leagues League Two. FA Euro, of Brooklyn, New York, fell to 2-5-4 for 10 points. Ocean City is 9-0-1 all-time against FA Euro.

FA Euro’s Karamba Jannehin scored the only goal of the first half, but Corfe tied it in the 61st minute.

Corfe added the winning goal in the 77th minute on a give-and-go with Claudio Repetto in the box. Corfe leads Ocean City with six goals. Repetto scored an insurance goal in the 90th minute.

Atlantic City FC 3, New Jersey Copa FC 0: Atlantic City’s Ryan Bailey scored the winning goal in the 44th minute of the game Saturday at Egg Harbor Township High School.

Joao Brum added the second goal in the 73rd minute and Alex Satrustegui made it 3-0 in the 84th minute. Charlie Cunliffe recorded the shutout.

Atlantic City FC improved to 5-2-1 for 16 points in the National Premier Soccer League Northeast Region Keystone Conference.

