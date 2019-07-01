OCEAN CITY — Claudio Repetto scored in the 47th minute to give the Ocean City Nor'easters a 2-1 win over the Cedar Stars Rush on Sunday night at Carey Stadium.
Deri Corfe sent a cross from the left side to Repetto at the right post, and he headed in the winning goal past Cedar Stars goalie Sean Murray.
The Nor'easters improved to 5-3-3 in the Mid Atlantic Division of League Two of the United Soccer Leagues. Cedar Stars, of Teaneck, Bergen County, fell to 4-4-2 in the division.
"It was a great pass from Deri. Nine times out of 10, he beats the defender and gets it to you," said Repetto, 22, of Genova, Italy. "We've gotten 10 points in the last four games, and they were all close games. It's been a big effort from everyone."
Corfe scored his team-leading ninth goal of the season to make it 1-0 in the 32nd minute. His nine goals are second nationally in USL League Two.
Connor Johnson tied it for Cedar Stars on a penalty kick in the 42nd minute.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.