Claudio Repetto and Deri Corfe scored two goals each as the Ocean City Nor’easters held on to beat Lehigh Valley United 4-3 Friday night at Carey Stadium.
Corfe’s second goal put Ocean City up 4-2 in the 52nd minute. The Nor’easters were down a man for the final 11 minutes when Albert Andres-Llop received his second yellow card, but O.C. gave up only one goal in the 83rd minute.
The Nor’easters improved to 4-3-3 in the Mid-Atlantic Division of the United Soccer Leagues League Two. Lehigh Valley, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, fell to 4-6-2 in the division.
Repetto scored in the first minute of the game, and he added a second goal after Corfe’s cross in the fifth minute. Lehigh Valley’s Eddy Enowbi tied it in the first half with two goals.
Corfe put Ocean City ahead for good with a goal in the 47th minute. He scored his team-leading eighth goal of the season from more than 30 yards out in the 52nd minute to make it 4-2.
The Nor’easters will be back in action Sunday when they face the Cedar Stars Rush at 7 p.m. at Carey Stadium. They will play Evergreen FC on Wednesday in Leesburg, Virginia.
