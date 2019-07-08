OCEAN CITY — Deri Corfe scored three goals, including two on penalty kicks, as the Ocean City Nor’easters upset Reading United AC 4-1 Sunday at Carey Stadium.
Reading (8-1-3) was previously unbeaten in the Mid Atlantic Division of the United Soccer Leagues League Two. Ocean City (6-3-4) has been mathematically eliminated from the League Two Eastern Conference playoffs.
Reading clinched the Mid Atlantic title with 27 points on Saturday when the second-place Long Island Rough Riders were held to a 0-0 tie by Evergreen FC.
Corfe’s hat trick gave him 12 goals, which leads the 72-team, four-conference League Two.
Reading United won the first game between the two teams this season, 2-0 on June 15 in West Lawn, Pennsylvania. Sunday’s game was the 50th meeting between the two teams, and Reading holds a 22-21-7 edge.
“We haven’t beaten them in a while. It’s too bad we didn’t do this at the start,” said Corfe, 21, a Chester, England, native and a rising senior at Wright State University. “But any time you get a win over your rival, it’s always a good feeling.”
The Nor’easters were coached on the field by assistant Christos Economopoulos. After the game, two players dumped the water bucket on him. Head coach Kevin Nuss coached from the press box.
Ocean City’s Claudio Repetto scored to make it 1-0 in the second minute of play, and Williams N’Dah assisted. Corfe scored on penalty kicks in the 14th minute and 26th minute to make it 3-0 at halftime.
“To have the boys be up 3-0 at halftime was amazing, and I told them that we had to not let up and keep that standing up,” Econonopoulos said.
Corfe sent one into the right corner of the net in the 71st minute, off an assist by Matteo Bennati. Reading got on the board in the 90th minute as Bakary Bagayoko scored on a break up the left wing.
O.C.’s Jan Hoffelner made five saves and Reading’s Jahmali Waite had two saves.
