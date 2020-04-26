The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has canceled remaining winter championships and spring sports for the 2019-20 season amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The NCHSAA announced the move Friday. That followed the announcement from Gov. Roy Cooper that public schools in the state would remain closed for in-person instruction for the rest of the school year.
The NCHSAA had previously suspended sports through at least May 18, including the men’s and women’s basketball state championship games originally set for March 14. The organization’s board of directors will discuss finalizing the basketball playoff results, summer policies and eligibility concerns for the fall next week.
Commissioner Que Tucker said it was a statement the group “had hoped we would not have to make.”
But it followed guidelines from Cooper’s office, the Department of Public Instruction and State Board of Education.
