The Northfield Cardinals scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and beat visiting Hammonton 8-1 Monday night in an Atlantic County Baseball League semifinal playoff game at Birch Grove Park.

Northfield, the defending ACBL champion, leads the best-of-three series 1-0.

Justin Epifanio's three-run homer capped Northfield's big inning. Winning pitcher Brandon Riggs went the distance. He gave up four hits, walked none and struck out six.

Northfield, the No. 2 seed, travels to third-seeded Hammonton on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game at Hammonton Lake Park.

Also for the Cardinals, Tommy Burns went 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI, and Chris Caprio was 3 for 3 with a run and an RBI.

Northfield took a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Juan Mejia's ground out drove in a run. Hammonton tied it in the third inning on Kenny Morgenweck's solo home run.

