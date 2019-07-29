The Northfield Cardinals scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and beat visiting Hammonton 8-1 Monday night in an Atlantic County Baseball League semifinal playoff game at Birch Grove Park.
Northfield, the defending ACBL champion, leads the best-of-three series 1-0.
Justin Epifanio's three-run homer capped Northfield's big inning. Winning pitcher Brandon Riggs went the distance. He gave up four hits, walked none and struck out six.
Northfield, the No. 2 seed, travels to third-seeded Hammonton on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game at Hammonton Lake Park.
Also for the Cardinals, Tommy Burns went 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI, and Chris Caprio was 3 for 3 with a run and an RBI.
Northfield took a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Juan Mejia's ground out drove in a run. Hammonton tied it in the third inning on Kenny Morgenweck's solo home run.
The Atlantic County Baseball League playoff semifinals open Monday as the defending champion…
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.