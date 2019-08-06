The Northfield Cardinals beat the visiting Margate Hurricanes 8-5 on Tuesday at Birch Grove Park to come within one victory of clinching their second straight Atlantic County Baseball League championship.
Northfield scored all eight runs in the first three innings to go up 8-2. Dom Lopez went 3 for 3 with a run and two RBIs. JJ Swentkowski was 2 for 3 with two runs, and Juan Mejia and Justin Epifanio were each 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI.
Winning pitcher Brandon Riggs went the seven-inning distance, giving up seven hits and striking out 10 without a walk.
Margate's Eric Fitzgerald hit a two-run homer in the top of the first inning, but Northfield scored four runs in the bottom of the first, three in the second inning and one in the third. Fitzgerald also hit a solo home run in the game.
"It's amazing after winning the game on Monday (5-4 in Margate)," Northfield manager Joe Bunting said. "I was a little worried that we would have letdown. But Justin Epifanio gave a speech to get everybody fired up, so there was no problem with a letdown. It's a close-knit group.
"Now we're one win away from repeating, something we've never done."
Margate hosts game three of the best-of-five series at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Jerome Avenue Field.
