The Northfield Cardinals and the Margate Hurricanes both swept their Atlantic County Baseball League best-of-three playoff semifinals Tuesday night.
Northfield, the defending ACBL champion, beat host Hammonton 4-2 at Hammonton Lake Park to clinch their series. The Hurricanes beat the Margate Green Wave 7-2 to win that series.
The top-seeded Hurricanes will host Northfield, the No. 2 seed, at 7 p.m. Monday in the first game of a best-of-five league championship series.
Northfield 4, Hammonton 2: Winning pitcher Jared Kacso went 5 2/3 innings. He allowed six hits and two runs, walked two and struck out two. Anthony Capasso finished, allowing no hits, walking two and striking out two.
"It was a great series, and Hammonton gave us great competition," Northfield manager Joe Bunting said. "We've built our team around pitching, defense and timely hitting. Our pitching has led us, like last year. We hope it holds up. We're happy to make it to the finals and have a chance to repeat."
Northfield (20-8) scored four runs in the top of the fifth inning, on RBI singles by Tommy Burns and Justin Epifanio, and a two-run homer by Juan Mejia.
For Hammonton (15-13), Nick Crescenzo went 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI.
Northfield won the series opener 8-1 Monday night.
Margate Hurricanes 7, Margate Green Wave 2: Hurricanes pitcher Mike Adams went the distance, giving up four hits and striking out 14.
The Hurricanes (23-2) scored all their runs in the top of the sixth inning. Jason Law hit a sacrifice fly to cut the Green Wave lead to 2-1, and Eric Fitzgerald followed with a two-run double.
Other key hits in the inning were Chris Knott's RBI single and Pedro Kaminsky's RBI double. Fitzgerald had three hits and two RBIs, and Kaminsky and Dante DiPalma each added two hits.
"We've been lucky (this season)," Margate Hurricanes manager Yogi Hiltner said. "We could have had 10 more losses easy. We left 13 on base tonight. We had the bases loaded four or five times and didn't score. But we're in the finals. Maybe we'll keep the magic going.
"The two games (in the series) were a little magical. But you can't keep counting on it. You have to put the pedal to the medal."
David Kratz hit a two-run homer for the Green Wave (13-14) in the third inning.
From Monday
Margate Hurricanes 7, Margate Green Wave 6: Doug Hiltner, Yogi's son, singled in two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to win it for the Hurricanes. Earlier in the inning, Nolan Charlton's RBI double had cut the Green Wave lead to 6-5.
Jared Lenko was the winning pitcher. He struck out 10. Charlie Law had two hits and two RBIs, and Jim Pasquale and Hiltner each added two hits.
For the Green Wave, Andrew Holmes hit a three-run homer in the top of the fifth inning to give his team a 6-4 lead.
