PHILADELPHIA – Norvel Pelle left the court to a standing ovation from the Wells Fargo Center crowd Thursday night.
Ben Simmons saw time as backup center.
Al Horford scored 17 points – his most since Dec. 2.
Welcome to life without Joel Embiid.
The 76ers did just fine in their first game without Embiid since his hand injury was announced, beating the Boston Celtics 109-98 in a matchup of NBA Eastern Conference contenders.
“When you’re missing Joel [Embiid], you better have some people do what Norvel [Pelle] did and Ben with his limited minutes [at center],” Sixers coach Brett Brown said. “Al Horford was huge all over the place and it’s true, it was next man up. We had to find something to take that massive void that Joel left.”
Embiid was scheduled to undergo surgery to repair a torn radial collateral ligament of the fourth metacarpal in his left hand Friday. Embiid, who averages 23.4 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists, will be re-evaluated in one to two weeks.
That news is worrisome, but the 76ers showed Thursday they can survive Embiid's absence at least in the regular season.
The 6-foot-9 Horford had struggled to define his offensive role with Philadelphia after signing as a fee agent in the off-season. For now, he’s the starting center.
On Thursday, Horford sank 7 of 11 shots, grabbed eight rebounds and had six assists. He was plus-19, which means the Sixers outscored Boston by 19 points with Horford on the court.
The Sixers will play with a faster pace without Embiid and that should benefit Simmons (19 points, nine rebounds, three assists), who is at his best in the open floor.
“I think we really moved the ball and tried to play with pace, trying to keep up with (Simmons),” Horford said. “He’s flying all over the place, making plays and stuff, so we just have to play different until Joel gets back and then integrate him and continue to figure it out as a group.
Meanwhile, the 6-10 Pelle excited the crowd with his ability to defend the rim. Pelle blocked two shots, grabbed four rebounds and made all three of his shot attempts in a little more than 12 minutes. Pelle has played 88 minutes and blocked 13 shots this season.
“Look at what (Pelle) can do,” Brown said. “He’s a rim protector and then go to offense and say he’s a roller (in the pick and roll). Those two things are quite valuable.”
But more than the statistics was the way Pelle's energy seemed to lift the whole team Thursday.
“His spirit out there was big for us,” Sixers forward Tobias Harris said of Pelle.
The Sixers (25-14) play in Dallas against the Mavericks (23-14) on Saturday night. Life without Embiid won’t be easy, especially on the road where the Sixers with a 7-12 record have struggled with him. But things aren’t about to fall apart either.
“We’re excited to have this opportunity to have a different game style,” Simmons said. “Obviously, we’re going to miss Joel for however long he goes, he’s a huge part of this team. (Thursday) was a good start.”
