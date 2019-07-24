The 16th annual Ocean City Beach Patrol Women’s Invitational will be 6:15 p.m. Thursday at the 34th Street beach in Ocean City.
The female guards of the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association will compete, plus the guest patrols of Harvey Cedars and Diamond Beach.
Longport won the team title last year with 15 points, and Sea Isle City was second with 14 points.
“There’s been great great competition and real parity between the women this year,” Ocean City Beach Patrol Chief Mark Jamieson said. “Every race has a (shorter) rescue-type distance. We’re looking to have a fun race.”
The American Taplin Relay is the highlight race of the Ocean City Women’s Invitational. In the race, each team has five lifeguards. A paddleboarder does a leg, and a runner does a 100-yard sprint. A swimmer does a leg, and the same runner again runs 100 yards. A doubles crew does the final leg, and one of the rowers jumps out of the boat at the end and runs to the finish line.
The other races are the row-swim, the paddle pickup and the surf dash.
Scoring is 5-4-3-2-1 for those three races, but the scoring is doubled (10-8-6-4-2) for the American Taplin Relay.
