The Ocean City High School girls soccer team’s Group III state semifinal with Hopewell Valley Central will be played at 2 p.m. Wednesday on the Bulldogs’ field in Pennington, Mercer County.
The game, originally scheduled for Tuesday at the neutral site of Toms River North, was moved due to a forecast of rain or snow Tuesday in central New Jersey.
Ocean City, ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11, beat Mainland Regional 6-0 Thursday for the South Jersey Group III championship.
Hopewell Valley (18-6-1) topped Allentown 4-2 for the Central Group III title.
The teams now hosting the state semifinals throughout the state in Group I through Group IV were the designated “home” teams when the games were originally scheduled to be played at neutral sites.
