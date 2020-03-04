Lexie Sharp is off to an explosive start for the Elizabethtown College women's lacrosse teams.
Sharp, a junior midfielder, had four goals, four assists and five draw controls in Elizabethtown’s 14-13 win over Alvernia. She had seven goals, an assist and five draw controls in a 14-5 win over Hood.
The 2017 Ocean City High School graduate from Woodbine has 13 goals and five assists in three games for the Blue Jays (2-1). She also leads the team in draw controls with 13.
While at O.C., Sharp was a three-time Press All-Star.
In La Salle’s 12-5 win over Radford, Bridget Ruskey (Middle Township) had three assists, two draw controls and a caused turnover. Allison Hunter (Middle Township) scored twice and had two draw controls.
Taylor Emmell (Cedar Creek) scored twice in Monmouth’s 17-13 loss to Lehigh.
Jenna Steelman (Oakcrest) scored twice in Caldwell’s 21-9 loss to Bridgeport. She scored twice in a 22-8 loss to Molloy.
Ashley Albright (Mainland Regional) had a goal and an assist in Grand Valley State's 14-11 loss to Indianapolis. She scored in a 20-9 win over McKendree.
In Eastern’s 19-6 win over Houghton, Allison Andres (Millville) scored, and Michelle Martin (Southern) had a goal and an assist.
Colleen Mason (Southern) had four goals and four ground balls in Ramapo’s 18-15 loss to Manhattanville. She had four goals, three ground balls and three caused turnovers in a 19-2 win over Keystone.
In Rowan’s 12-11 win over Ursinus, Abby Daigle (Millville) scored twice, including the game-tying goal with 6 minutes, 33 seconds left. Dara Hennessy (Ocean City) had a goal and an assist. In an 18-6 loss to Catholic, Daigle and Hennessy each scored.
Hanna Giaccone (Atlantic City) scored five times in Wesley’s 10-3 win over Penn State-Abington.
In Widener’s 9-8 loss to Swarthmore, Caroline Kelley (Absegami) scored three, and Gab Cohen (Mainland) added two goals.
Men’s basketball
Leon Daniels (Atlantic City) had six points, three rebounds and two assists in Alabama State’s 65-58 loss to Prairie View A&M.
Sa’eed Nelson (St. Augustine Prep) had 30 points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists in American’s 79-59 win over Lafayette. He had nine points, eight assists, three rebounds and three steals in a 90-47 win over Holy Cross.
On Monday, he was named the Patriot League Player of the Year, the first American U. player to win the award since 2009. Amercian's all-time leading scorer also was named to All-Patriot League first team for the second year in a row.
Nelson is third in steals among NCAA Division I players.
Caleb Fields (Wildwood Catholic) had 13 points, five rebounds and three steals in Bowling Green’s 78-60 win over Akron.
Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine) had 18 points, 11 rebounds and two assists in Delaware’s 80-71 loss to College of Charleston. He had 13 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals in an 82-65 win over UNC Wilmington.
Ray Bethea Jr. (Atlantic City) scored six in Howard’s 80-65 loss to North Carolina Central.
Osun Osunniyi (Mainland) had 23 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks in St. Bonaventure’s 81-77 loss to Duquesne. He had 11 points, five rebounds, two assists and two blocks in a 73-65 loss to La Salle.
Nazim Derry (Atlantic City) had 14 points, three rebounds and two steals in Goldey-Beacom’s 90-68 loss to Jefferson. He had 12 points, five rebounds, four steals and two assists in a 73-67 win over Wilmington.
Peyton Wejnert (Southern Regional) had 28 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in Pace’s 85-73 win over Le Moyne. He had 17 points, eight rebounds and three assists in a 90-75 win over Southern New Hampshire. He had 29 points and 11 rebounds in an 82-77 loss to Saint Anselm.
DJ Smith (Wildwood Catholic) scored 13 in Cabrini’s 91-86 loss to Immaculata.
Drew Gallagher (Holy Spirit) had six points, three assists and two rebounds in Drew’s 93-81 loss to Scranton.
Andrew Schulz (Pinelands Regional) had 11 points and six rebounds in FDU-Florham’s 72-53 loss to Stevens Institute of Technology.
C.J. Barnes (Holy Spirit) had 11 points and eight rebounds in Moravian’s 76-43 loss to Susquehanna.
Jordyn Kendrick (St. Augustine Prep) had six points, three assists and two rebounds in Nuemann’s 91-79 loss to Marywood.
In Widener’s 90-77 loss to Lycoming, Connor Laverty (Ocean City) had 16 points, six rebounds and three assists, and Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) had 10 points, four assists and three rebounds.
On Friday, Laverty was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Player of the Year and a first-team all-star. Widener coach Chris Carideo, a 1991 St. Augustine grad, was named the Coach of the Year.
Sam’i Roe (Oakcrest) had seven points, five rebounds and five assists in Independence C.C.’s 86-74 win over Seward County C.C. He had 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a 99-93 loss to Colby C.C.
Men’s indoor track
Robert Dessoye (Egg Harbor Township) was second in the 800 (1:56.44) for Bucknell, which finished third overall at the Patriot League Championships. His twin, Alex Dessoye (EHT), ran on the third-place 4x400 relay (3:21.80).
Sincere Rhea (St. Augustine) placed third in the 60 hurdles (7.82) for Penn State at the Big Ten Championships.
Dylan Breen (Lacey Township) was fourth in the long jump (6.88) for Georgian Court at the Armory Leap Year Invitational in New York City.
Trey Henry (EHT) was seventh in the 60 dash (7.02) for Kutztown at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Championships.
