Rowan University freshman women’s basketball player Savanna Holt kicked off her collegiate career with three double-digit scoring efforts in the opening week.
The Ocean City High School graduate from Upper Township had 17 points and four rebounds in Rowan’s 102-65 win over Delaware Valley. She had 12 points and five rebounds in an 88-86 win over Western Connecticut State.
In a 95-57 win over Hunter, Holt had 16 points and eight rebounds, and Jazlyn Duverglas (Cedar Creek) added two points and two rebounds.
Tanazha Ford (Millville) had eight points and four rebounds in Bloomfield’s 96-58 loss to St. Thomas Aquinas. In an 83-48 loss to Saemen, Kayla Sykes (ACIT) scored five. In an 85-48 loss to Roberts Wesleyan, Ford had 12 points and four rebounds, and Sykes added five points and two rebounds.
Alexis Harrison (Millville) had 13 points and eight rebounds in Goldey-Beacom’s 72-66 loss to District of Columbia.
Ayoola Oguntuase (Atlantic Christian) scored four in Jefferson’s 59-48 loss to New York Tech. She had two points, four rebounds and four blocks in a 70-56 win over West Chester.
Gabby Boggs (Mainland) had four points, 13 rebounds and three steals in Albright’s 87-38 win over Neumann. She had 13 points and eight rebounds in an 83-65 win over Wheaton. She had 17 points, 18 rebounds and four assists in a 78-64 win over Kean.
In Alvernia’s 61-34 win over Penn College, Qnyera Hinton (Oakcrest) scored seven, and Dej’hanee MacNeal (Lower Cape May Regional) added two points and three rebounds.
Cassidy Gallagher (Holy Spirit) scored five in Cabrini’s 62-54 win over Eastern. She had five points, six rebounds and four assists in a 61-53 win over Pittsburgh-Greensburg. She had seven points, four rebounds and two steals in a 68-47 win over Stockton.
Lauren Moretti (Wildwood Catholic) had 14 points, six rebounds and five assists in Delaware Valley’s 102-65 loss to Rowan. She had 12 points and six rebounds in a 64-46 loss to Marywood.
MaryKate McLaughlin (St. Joseph) scored four in Eastern’s 72-48 loss to Vassar. She had five points and two rebounds in a 70-51 win over Oneonta.
Ashley Toner (Barnegat) had 12 points, four rebounds and two assists in Emerson’s 59-53 win over Suffolk. She had five points, two rebounds and two assists in a 75-72 loss to Gordon. She had three points and five rebounds in a 56-45 loss to Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had 14 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals in Kean’s 79-69 win over Lancaster Bible. She had seven points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals in a 78-64 loss to Albright.
Kilie Wyers (Ocean City) had nine points, seven assists and two rebounds in Marywood’s 64-46 win over Delaware Valley.
Kamryn Englert (Holy Spirit) scored six in Neumann’s 87-38 loss to Albright. She had five points and seven rebounds in a 96-78 win over Penn State-Brandywine.
Men’s swimming
Eddie Parks (Vineland) anchored New Jersey Institute of Technology’s second-place 400-yard medley relay (3:33.02) in a 183-116 loss to La Salle.
Brothers Joshua and Justin Atkins (Cumberland Regional) swam on FDU-Florham’s winning 200 medley relay (1:49.68) in a 154-71 win over Western Connecticut State. Justin Atkins won the 100 breaststroke (1:07.11), was second in the 100 butterfly (1:00.09) and third in the 200 free (1:59.58). Joshua Atkins won the 100 backstroke (1:01.62) and 200 backstroke (2:16.19) and was third in the 500 free (5:40.46).
Dominick Sheppard (St. Augustine Prep) and Ben Wiley (Ocean City) finished second (22.35) and third (22.87), respectively, for Rowan in the 50 free in a 190-72 win over Ramapo. Sheppard was second in the 100 free (48.91), and Wiley finished third in the 200 individual medley (56.24).
Derek Kneisel (Mainland) swam on TCNJ’s winning 100 medley relay (1:40.17) and 400 free relay (3:20.44) in a 190-97 win over Montclair State. He won the 100 backstroke (53.76) and the 200 backstroke (1:59.05). Brett Clauhs (Mainland) was second in the 1,000 (10:37.31).
Women’s swimming
Aly Chain (Ocean City) won the 100 butterfly (58.82) for Iona in a 165-129 win over Binghamton. She was second in the 50 free (24.41). Chain and Grace Curry (EHT) swam on the second-place 200 medley relay (1:48.69).
Klaudia Rzotkiewicz (EHT) was seventh in the 1-meter (212.70 points) and sixth in the 3-meter (236.93) dives for Rowan at a competition at West Chester.
Wrestling
Elizabethtown’s Luke Moynihan (Lacey Township) was sixth at 141 pounds, and Dan Gorman (Southern Regional) placed eighth at 174 at the Estes Environmental Star City Invitational in Salem, Virginia. Moynihan dropped his first bout and won three decisions and a major decision before dropping the fifth-place bout. Gorman won by pin fall in 52 seconds before losing a 4-3 decision. He won another first-period fall before losing by decision in the consolation bracket.
Thomas Poklikuha (Pinelands) won a 12-8 decision at 165 for Stevens Institute of Technology in a 29-12 loss to Ithaca.
Steven Schwab (St. Augustine) was fifth at 141 pounds for TCNJ at the Roger Williams Invitational in Bristol, Rhode Island. He advanced to the quarterfinals with two decisions and a first-round pin before dropping to the consolation bracket. He won the fifth-place bout with a pin in 4:48.
Austin Cominsky (Middle Township) won a 5-0 decision at 285 for Wilkes in a 26-9 loss to York.
