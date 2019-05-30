The Ocean City Nor'easters suffered its first loss of the season, a 2-0 defeat to Lehigh Valley.
Lehigh Valley took the lead in the 10th minute when midfielder Steven Riad sent the ball into the box from about 25 yards out and found a sliding Cole Kropnick, who beat Ocean City's Jan Hoffelner. Beckham Sibiski scored in the second half to make it 2-0.
Ocean City plays 7 p.m. Saturday, hosting Evergreen FC at Carey Stadium.
— Press staff reports
