Ocean City High School seniors Casey McLees and Anthony Conte repeated their individual victories of last year by winning Thursday at the Cape May County Cross Country Championships at Cape May County Park in Middle Township.
Ocean City also easily won the team titles in both races.
McLees won the 5-kilometer girls race in 19 minutes, 2.65 seconds. Teammate Alexa Palmieri, a junior, was second in 19:29.32, and O.C. senior Rebecca Millar was third in 20:16.51.
"Casey ran a smart, strong race, and it was good competition from beginning to end," said Trish Henry, Ocean City's girls cross country coach. "Her time was a little slower than last year, but it was good and she felt good at the end."
Ocean City won the girls team title with 16 points. Middle Township was second with 69 points and Cape May Tech was third with 84.
"It was a great day," Henry said. "It was a competitive race, and I'm pleased with how the team did. Wildwood Catholic was (hosting) the race, and the course was well-marked. It was a nice event with a lot of spectators. It was a nice day to run, like a fall, day, and our times were very good."
The O.C. boys powered to a perfect score of 15 with the top five scoring finishers, plus a sixth-place finish. Conte won the 5K race in 16:35.93, less than a second ahead of senior Max Kelly (16:36.46). Third was senior Luke Kramer in 16:37.16.
"The team did very well today," boys coach Matt Purdue said. "They ran as a pack and side by side, and came in as a group. That was our goal. We won as a team They shared the same responsibility of setting the pace and pushing each other along the way. From our 1-to-5 was four seconds, and our 1-to-6 was six seconds. Anthony's time wasn't as fast as last year, but it was a good time."
Lower Cape May Regional finished second in the team scoring with 64 points, and Cape May Tech finished third with 78.
Girls results
Team scoring-1. Ocean City 16; 2. Middle Township 69; 3. Cape May Tech 84; Wildwood Catholic 87; 5. Lower Cape May Regional 134; 6. Wildwood 161.
Individual results-1. Casey McLees, OC, 19:02.65; 2. Alexa Palmieri, OC, 19:29.32; 3. Rebecca Millar, OC, 20:16.51; 4. Emma Sardy, OC, 20:22.68; 5. Sofia Jurusz, MT, 20:26.77; 6. Erin Hanlon, OC, 20:34.83; 7. Lindsay Robbins, CMT, 20:49.38; 8. Isabella Padula, OC, 21:16.27; 9. Reghan Handley, OC, 21:19.32; 10. Jayne Seitz, Cape May Tech, 21:26.63.
Boys results
Team scoring-1. Ocean City 15; 2. Lower Cape May Regional 64; Cape May Tech 78; Middle Township 110; 5. Wildwood 115.
Individual results-1. Anthony Conte, OC, 16:35.93; 2. Max Kelly, OC, 16:36.46; 3. Luke Kramer, OC, 16:37.16; 4. Owen Ritti, OC, 16:37.69; 5. Cameron DiTroia, OC, 16:40.76; 6. Frank Fabi, OC, 16:42.83; 7. Zeb Hinker, LCM, 17:09.19; 8. Mike Kelly, OC, 17:43.86; 9. Elijah Jackson, LCM, 18:10.60; 10. John Hargest, MT, 18:14.84.
