Montclair State University freshman Tori Rolls, an Ocean City High School graduate, scored both goals as the Red Hawks women’s soccer team beat Stockton University 2-1 on Saturday in Galloway Township.
Stockton fell to 12-2-1 (4-1-1 New Jersey Athletic Conference). The Red Hawks are 10-4-2 (5-0-1). The loss ended Stockton’s four-game winning streak and an 11-game unbeaten streak.
Rolls scored twice in the first half. Selena LeDonne scored on a penalty kick for Stockton to cut the lead to 2-1 at 16 minutes, 48 seconds into the second half. The Ospreys were awarded the penalty kick after Dasey DiElmo (Pinelands Regional) was fouled inside the 18-yard line.
Jennifer Devault had four saves for the Ospreys. Montclair’s Phoebe Bledsoe had four saves, including a diving stop on Sydney Williams (Millville) with 14:29 left to play.
Cross country: The Stockton men’s and women’s teams each finished in 23rd place in team scoring at the Inter-Regional Battle in Logan Township.
The Ospreys men’s team ran against 30 teams, and the Stockton women competed against 28 teams.
Daniel Do (Absegami) finished 61st out of 256 runners for the Ospreys in the 8K men’s race in 25:39.8. Dominique Tye led the Stockton women, finishing 118th out of 223 runners in the 6K race.
Kyle Navalance placed 140th for the Stockton men in 26:42.6 and Matt Cohen was 143rd in 26:45.9. Freshman Sabrina Lugo finished 123rd for the Stockton women in a personal-best 24:23.9. Jessie Klenk was 134th in a personal-best 24:29.3.
Volleyball: The Ospreys beat McDaniel College 3-1 in a match at Haverford College in Haverford, Pennsylvania.
The set scores were 25-16, 21-25, 25-10 and 25-21.
Franceska Gustave led Stockton (23-2) with nine kills and added seven blocks. Christie Louer had eight kills, two aces, eight digs and two assists. Julie Kohlhoff had eight kills and three blocks, and Emily Sullivan added four blocks, an ace, 31 assists and 11 digs. Natalie Miller had 17 digs and three assists. Marlowe Embry topped McDaniel (11-10) with 14 kills and 12 digs.
Stockton played host Haverford in a second match.
Field hockey: Madison Dancisin (Pinelands Reg.) scored the winning goal to help Stockton University field hockey beat William Paterson 2-1 Friday in an NJAC game.
Gianna Morganti (St. Joseph) scored her 11th goal of the season, making her the leading scorer for the Ospreys (12-2, 2-2 NJAC).
Jennelle Long had both assists. Emily Gilligan made six saves.
Brianna Reyes scored for William Paterson (7-8, 0-4 NJAC). Tara Weniger had five saves for the home team.
The Ospreys play next at 7 p.m. Tuesday at home against Wesley.
(Zac Spencer contributed to this report.)
