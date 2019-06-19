Ocean City swept a doubleheader against Absecon on Tuesday in the Atlantic County Baseball League, winning 8-3 and 3-1 in two six-inning games in O.C.
Dom Fiorentino tripled in three runs for Ocean City in the first game, and Robbie Wood singled, doubled and walked. Winning pitcher Matt Lawler struck out three.
AJ Campbell hit a two-run homer for Absecon.
In the second game, Ricky Carlucci singled in two runs for Ocean City in the fifth inning.
O.C. pitcher Nick Pave allowed two hits and an unearned run in four innings in his ACBL debut, with seven strikeouts. Jason Downey worked the final two innings. Absecon pitcher Mike Di Ianni struck out four.
Ocean City improved 4-6 while Absecon dropped to 2-8
Margate Hurricanes 4, Hammonton 1: Margate’s Chris Knott pitched a three-hitter at Hammonton Lake Park, and Eric Fitzgerald had two hits and two runs.
Margate (10-1) scored three runs in the first inning. Montgomery Strickland and Fitzgerald each singled, and Knott walked to load the bases. Jason Law’s RBI single made it 1-0, David Housel’s fielder’s choice brought in a run, and Jim Pasquale’s RBI double made it 3-0. Margate scored in the sixth inning as Fitzgerald doubled, stole third and scored on an overthrow.
Hammonton’s Stanton Trentkowski had two hits.
Hammonton (5-4) scored in the bottom of the seventh inning on a walk, a stolen base and an infield error.
