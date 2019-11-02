The Ocean City High School boys soccer team won 4-2 in penalty kicks to beat top-seeded Moorestown in the South Jersey Group III quarterfinals Friday.
The Quakers are ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. The score was tied after regulation and two extra periods, so the match is added to their record as a tie even though the Red Raiders advanced to the semifinals.
Ori Levy-Smith scored the goal in regulation for the ninth-seeded Red Raiders (8-7-1). Kyle Plenn made 10 saves, including two in the shootout.
Ocean City will travel to fifth-seeded Toms River South for a sectional semifinal Tuesday.
Football
Delsea Reg. 42,
Bridgeton 6
Delsea improved to 3-5, and Bridgeton fell to 1-7.
Delsea 13 16 13 0—42
Bridgeton 0 0 0 6—6
Cedar Creek 41,
Camden Catholic 7
Cedar Creek improved to 7-2, and Camden Catholic fell to 1-7.
Absegami 21,
Egg Harbor Twp. 12
Avery McKim had 13 carries for 67 yards for EHT (3-5). Christian Rando rushed for a touchdown.
Absegami improved to 3-4.
Absegami 0 7 14 0—21
EHT 6 6 0 0—12
Cherry Hill West 62,
Cumberland Reg. 0
Joshua Jean-Baptiste rushed four time for 112 yards and one touchdown for Cherry Hill West (4-4). Johnny Ioannucci had three catches for 109 yards and a touchdown. Nick Arcaroli was 7 of 10 passing for 207 yards and three touchdowns.
Cumberland fell to 0-8.
C.H. West 28 28 6 0—52
Cumberland 0 0 0 0—0
Buena Reg. 35,
Gloucester Catholic 0
Buena improved to 7-2, and Gloucester Catholic fell to 1-7.
Gloucester City 20,
Lower Cape May Reg. 14
Gloucester City improved to 4-5, and Lower Cape May fell to 2-6.
Toms River East 17,
Lacey Twp. 14
Toms River East improved to 9-1, and Lacey fell to 6-3.
Barnegat 33,
Pinelands Reg. 6
Nik Dileo had 20 carries for 143 yards and three touchdowns for Barnegat (4-4). Matt Vernieri had 12 carries for 61 yards and a touchdown. TJ Crudup ran six times for 72 yards and a touchdown.
Pinelands fell to 1-7.
Barnegat 0 7 26 0—33
Pinelands 0 6 0 0—6
Girls volleyball
State Group III play-in
Mainland Reg. 2,
Barringer 0
Mainland won 25-19, 25-21. Cadence Fitzgerald had six service points, two aces, two kills and seven assists for the Mustangs (12-9). Franky Pilli had eight service points, eight digs, three blocks and two kills. Bella Caseni had six service points, five digs, four kills and four aces.
The Mustangs will enter the state tournament as the 31st seed and travel to second-seeded Colonia on Monday for their first-round match.
