Oakcrest's Jade McCoy place second in 100 fly against Delsea Regional during the first-round state tournament girls swimming meet at Hess Complex in Mays Landing, NJ Feb 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Oakcrest’s Kaitlyn Stollenwerk place second in 200 IM against Delsea Regional during the first-round state tournament girls swimming meet at Hess Complex in Mays Landing, NJ Feb 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Oakcrest's Jade McCoy place first in 50 free against Delsea Regional during the first-round state tournament girls swimming meet at Hess Complex in Mays Landing, NJ Feb 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Oakcrest’s Sadie Crispell place second in 200 free against Delsea Regional during the first-round state tournament girls swimming meet at Hess Complex in Mays Landing, NJ Feb 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
MAYS LANDING — The Oakcrest High School girls swimming team didn’t have a dual meet for a week but looked sharp in its return Monday.
The Falcons beat visiting Delsea Regional 106-62 Monday in a South Jersey Group C (smaller schools) first-round meet at the George L. Hess Educational Complex.
Oakcrest, (5-4) the No. 5 seed, took first and third place in the 200-meter medley relay that began the meet for a 10-4 lead. The team of Kaitlyn Stollenwerk, Sadie Crispell, Hannah Tran and Jade McCoy won in 2 minutes, 19.32 seconds.
The Falcons kept the lead with scoring depth despite losing three of the next four races and pulled away in the second half of the meet.
Delsea dropped to 1-6.
It was Oakcrest’s first competition since a loss to Middle Township 108-62 on Jan. 27 in a meet for the Cape-Atlantic League National Conference title.
“Today we had a really good meet, and the team was well-rested,” Oakcrest coach Mike Demarest said. “The girls have been working hard and doing well. The team is really close, and they’ve had a lot of fun. We had some good individual swims, and Delsea swam well, too.
“Now we’re looking ahead to Cape May Tech on Thursday.”
Oakcrest beat Cape May Tech 90-80 on Jan. 3 in a conference meet. But Tech (5-2) earned the fourth seed and will host the meet in an S.J. Public C quarterfinal at 4 p.m. Thursday at Cape May County Special Services Pool in Cape May Court House.
Oakcrest’s other losses were to Ocean City, Atlantic City and Mainland Regional of the CAL American Conference. But those meets helped make the Falcons better.
McCoy, a freshman, edged Delsea’s Emily Reis by a touch to win the 50 freestyle. Tiffany Tran, Hannah’s freshman sister, won the 100 freestyle by more than two body lengths. Hannah Tran followed with an easy win in the 400 freestyle.
Stollenwerk, a senior, was second in the 200 individual medley but returned to take first in the 100 backstroke.
“I think we did really well today,” said Stollenwerk, a 17-year-old Mays Landing resident. “We pushed each other to do our best. I’ve been doing the IM and the backstroke for four years. I’m happy that we got to the next level (the quarterfinal).
Crispell, who was second in the 200 freestyle, scored a two-length win in the 100 breaststroke.
“We never underestimate anyone, whether they’re a small team or a big team,” said Crispell, a 16-year-old junior from Mays Landing. “We worked together as a team and came out with the win. We always swim as hard as we can.”
Stollenwerk, McCoy and the Tran sisters won the 400 freestyle relay.
“We came in today and swam our best,” said Hannah Tran, a 15-year-old sophomore from Mays Landing. “I’m happy we’re going to the next playoff meet.”
With 18 swimmers, Oakcrest is a small team, but Delsea was even smaller, with 11. The Crusaders got two wins from Nina Marchese (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly), one from Allison McMurray (200 IM) and won the 200 freestyle relay.
“We have a lot of new swimmers, but our center-lane (leading) swimmers are very versatile,” Delsea coach John Delia said. “We made the tournament, which was an accomplishment for 11 girls. That shows how hard they work.”
200 Medley Relay—O (Kaitlyn Stollenwerk, Sadie Crispell, Hannah Tran, Jade McCoy) 2:19.32 200 Freestyle—Nina Marchese D 2:25.87 200 IM—Allison McMurray D 2:41.87 50 Freestyle—McCoy O 31.38 100 Butterfly—Marchese D 1:13.22
100 Freestyle—Tiffany Tran O 1:11.59 400 Freestyle—H. Tran O 5:37.32 200 Freestyle Relay—D (McMurray, Brooke Lancetta, Emily Reis, Marchese) 2:09.37
100 Backstroke—Stollenwerk O 1:14.86 100 Breaststroke—Crispell O 1:24.90 400 Freestyle Relay—O (Stollenwerk, McCoy, T. Tran, H. Tran) 4:46.58.
Records—Delsea 1-6; Oakcrest 5-4.
