Brandon Bell's career in the NFL isn't over yet.
The Mays Landing resident and Oakcrest High School graduate was signed Monday by the Carolina Panthers to fill a void at linebacker after the team placed Jonathan Celestin on injured reserve.
Bell's last appearance with an NFL team was with the Cincinnati Bengals, who released him in May. The 2012 Press first-team All-Star played in nine games for Cincinnati over the last two seasons, posting 14 tackles.
The 6-foot-1, 227-pounder was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Bengals out of Penn State. He will wear No. 41 for the Panthers.
Bell is among 11 local players attending NFL training camps this season, along with Chicago defensive tackle Abdullah Anderson (Absegami), Jacksonville running back Ryquell Armstead (Millville), Atlanta defensive lineman Jack Crawford (St. Augustine Prep), Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Jamil Demby (Vineland), Miami tight end Mike Gesicki (Southern), Cincinnati long snapper Clark Harris (Southern), Arizona running back Wes Hills (Wildwood), Tennessee defensive tackle Austin Johnson (St. Augustine) and Cleveland linebacker Anthony Stubbs (Millville).
The Panthers will play their third preseason game of the season at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at New England.
