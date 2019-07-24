Relief pitcher Cody Stashak enjoyed an impressive debut for the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night against the New York Yankees.
With his parents and wife cheering him on in the stands at Minnesota's Target Field, the Oakcrest High School graduate threw two shutout innings in the Twins' 14-12 loss to the Yankees.
"It's crazy to think I was in Double-A (at the start of the season), and now I'm here," Stashak told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune on Monday. "I just have to keep throwing well and hopefully continue to have success."
The right-hander allowed four singles and struck out three on 30 pitches in Tuesday's game, which was televised on the MLB Network. He threw 24 of his pitches for strikes, including eight swinging.
Stashak pitched the sixth and seventh innings and was the only one of the Twins' seven pitchers who didn't give up a run or a run-scoring hit. The teams combined for 35 hits and 26 runs.
He ended the sixth by striking out Yankees slugger Aaron Judge. Cameras immediately zoomed in on parents Brett and Leeanne and his wife, Taylor, who were seen celebrating in the bleachers.
Stashak became the fifth local player to appear in a major league game in the last seven years, joining Millville's Mike Trout (Los Angeles Angels), Lower Cape May Regional's Matt Szczur (Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres), Vineland's Darren Ford (San Francisco Giants) and Atlantic City's Brett Kennedy (San Diego).
Stashak, 25, began the season with the Twins' double-A affiliate in Pennsacola, Florida, and was promoted to triple-A Rochester in early June. He appeared in 12 games for the Red Wings, going 5-0 with a 1.61 earned run average and 31 strikeouts against only four walks in 22.1 innings.
He was on the Red Wings' bus on his way to the ballpark for a game against Atlanta's triple-A affiliate in Georgia when the Twins called.
"We had an inkling that this might happen," Rochester pitching coach Stu Cliburn said Monday. "We're all extremely proud of Cody and wish him nothing but the best."
Stashak signed with the Twins as a 13th-round draft pick in 2015 after playing for Cumberland County College in Vineland and St. John's University.
He was one of the first players recruited by CCC coach Keith Gorman.
"I'm just so happy for him," Gorman said Monday. "Minor league players get put through the ringer so much, and a lot of them never get a chance to play in the majors. I'm so glad he's getting this opportunity. It's surreal."
