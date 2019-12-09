Tori DeLusant helped the Cabrini University women’s swimming team to a pair of victories last week to close the calendar year.

DeLusant, a 2017 Oakcrest High School graduate from Mays Landing, won the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 25.36 seconds) and the 100 backstroke (1:07.76) in Cabrini’s 120-50 win over Immaculata. The junior also swam on the winning 200 medley relay (2:03.83).

In a 133-71 win over Lebanon Valley, DeLusant swam on the winning 200 free relay (1:50.60). She also won the 200 free (2:12.16).

Cabrini was 3-5 in the 2019 portion of its schedule. The Cavaliers resume dual meets Jan. 11 at Widener.

Aly Chain (Ocean City) swam on Iona’s winning 200 free relay (1:35.28) at the H2ounds Invitational at Loyla. She placed second in the 50 free (23.63) and fourth in the 100 butterfly (56.87).

Chloe Fuetterer (Mainland Regional) swam on host Gettysburg’s third-place 200 free relay (1:40.55) at the Gettysburg Invitational.

Klaudia Rzotkiewicz (Egg Harbor Township) was third in the 3-meter (380.65 points) and 1-meter (375.95) dives for Rowan at the Gompei Invitational at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

Men’s swimming

Glenn Lasco (Mainland) swam on Lehigh’s second-place 400-yard medley relay (3:20.04) and third-place 200 free relay (1:22.87) at the Rutgers Invitational. Joey Rogers (Mainland) also swam on the 200 free relay and was third in the 50 free A final (20.85). Lasco swam in the 50 free B final, winning in 20.42 seconds.

Edward Parks (Vineland) swam on New Jersey Institute of Technology’s third-place 400 free relay (3:08.89) at the Eastern College Athletic Conference Winter Championships. NJIT won the team title for the second straight year.

Cristian Bell (Egg Harbor Township) won the 200 backstroke (1:50.27) for Yale in a 160-72 win over Southern Connecticut. He swam on the second-place 200 medley relay (1:33.94).

Josh Atkins (Cumberland Regional) swam on FDU-Florham’s 400 free relay that broke a school record in 3:25.21 at the Drew Invitational.

Justin Liu (Mainland) swam on host Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s winning 200 medley relay (1:20.3) that broke a pool record at the MIT Invitational.

Tyler Dorsett (Absegami) won the 1,000 free style (10:40.09) for Montclair State in a 144-123 win over State Island. He also won the 500 (5:07.83). Alex Pallen (Southern Regional) was second in the 1-meter dive (169.05 points).

Andrew Duff (EHT) was second in the 200 breaststroke (2:06.17) for The College of New Jersey at the TCNJ Invite. He swam on the winning 200 medley relay (1:31.40), was second in the 100 breaststroke (56.11) and second in the 200 breaststroke (2:06.17).

Duff and Derek Kneisel (Mainland) swam on the winning 400 medley relay (3:19.63). Kneisler was second in the 100 butterfly (52.41), second in the 200 backstroke (1:55.04) and third in the 100 backstroke (52.73).

Wrestling

Hunter Gutierrez (Lacey Township) placed third at 133 pounds, and Thomas Poklikuha (Pinelands Reginoa) finished sixth (165) for Stevens Institute of Technology at the New Standard Corporation Invitational in York, Pennsylvania.

Gutierrez earned a first-round first-period pin and a 12-0 major decision. After a loss, he won by fall in the consolation semis and a 9-4 decision in the third-place bout. Poklikuha opened his day with an 18-2 technical fall before dropping a sudden-victory decision. He then lost on a medical forfeit in the consolation bracket.

Gary Nagle (Middle Township) was sixth (174 pounds) for Ursinus at the New Standard Invitational. He won a major decision and a pin before a pair of losses ended his day. Romeo Rodriguez (Middle Township) also competed, winning a 125-pound consolation match.

Cody Dix (EHT) finished seventh for Wilkes at the Messiah Open. Dix, wrestling at 149, opened with a 6-4 decision and a pin in 31 seconds before dropping by fall in the first period. He wrestled back to earn a 15-5 major decision and then a medical forfeit win in the seventh-place bout.

Women’s soccer

Misericordia’s Jordyn Martini (EHT) was named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Mid-Atlantic Third Team. The junior forward had four goals and four assists, including a team-leading three game-winning goals, this season.

Women’s volleyball

Amy Bruno (Barnegat) had three kills in Georgian Court’s 3-1 loss to Bridgeport in the NCAA Division II East Regional tournament.

Football

DT Ray Ellis (Holy Spirit) had a sack in Florida Atlantic’s 49-6 win over Alabama at Birmingham in the Conference USA championship game.

LB Isaiah Watson (Cedar Creek) had a tackle in Albany’s 47-21 loss to Montana State in the second round of the D-I Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.

