Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Tori DeLusant, a 2017 Oakcrest High School graduate from Mays Landing, won the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 25.36 seconds) and the 100 backstroke (1:07.76) in Cabrini University's 120-50 win over Immaculata last week. The junior also swam on the winning 200 medley relay (2:03.83).
Tori DeLusant, a 2017 Oakcrest High School graduate from Mays Landing, won the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 25.36 seconds) and the 100 backstroke (1:07.76) in Cabrini University’s 120-50 win over Immaculata last week. The junior also swam on the winning 200 medley relay (2:03.83).
Tori DeLusant, a 2017 Oakcrest High School graduate from Mays Landing, won the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 25.36 seconds) and the 100 backstroke (1:07.76) in Cabrini University's 120-50 win over Immaculata last week. The junior also swam on the winning 200 medley relay (2:03.83).
Cabrini Athletics / Provided
Tori DeLusant, a 2017 Oakcrest High School graduate from Mays Landing, won the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 25.36 seconds) and the 100 backstroke (1:07.76) in Cabrini University’s 120-50 win over Immaculata last week. The junior also swam on the winning 200 medley relay (2:03.83).
Tori DeLusant helped the Cabrini University women’s swimming team to a pair of victories last week to close the calendar year.
DeLusant, a 2017 Oakcrest High School graduate from Mays Landing, won the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 25.36 seconds) and the 100 backstroke (1:07.76) in Cabrini’s 120-50 win over Immaculata. The junior also swam on the winning 200 medley relay (2:03.83).
In a 133-71 win over Lebanon Valley, DeLusant swam on the winning 200 free relay (1:50.60). She also won the 200 free (2:12.16).
Sign up for MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE
Cabrini was 3-5 in the 2019 portion of its schedule. The Cavaliers resume dual meets Jan. 11 at Widener.
Aly Chain (Ocean City) swam on Iona’s winning 200 free relay (1:35.28) at the H2ounds Invitational at Loyla. She placed second in the 50 free (23.63) and fourth in the 100 butterfly (56.87).
Chloe Fuetterer (Mainland Regional) swam on host Gettysburg’s third-place 200 free relay (1:40.55) at the Gettysburg Invitational.
Klaudia Rzotkiewicz (Egg Harbor Township) was third in the 3-meter (380.65 points) and 1-meter (375.95) dives for Rowan at the Gompei Invitational at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
Men’s swimming
Glenn Lasco (Mainland) swam on Lehigh’s second-place 400-yard medley relay (3:20.04) and third-place 200 free relay (1:22.87) at the Rutgers Invitational. Joey Rogers (Mainland) also swam on the 200 free relay and was third in the 50 free A final (20.85). Lasco swam in the 50 free B final, winning in 20.42 seconds.
Edward Parks (Vineland) swam on New Jersey Institute of Technology’s third-place 400 free relay (3:08.89) at the Eastern College Athletic Conference Winter Championships. NJIT won the team title for the second straight year.
Cristian Bell (Egg Harbor Township) won the 200 backstroke (1:50.27) for Yale in a 160-72 win over Southern Connecticut. He swam on the second-place 200 medley relay (1:33.94).
Josh Atkins (Cumberland Regional) swam on FDU-Florham’s 400 free relay that broke a school record in 3:25.21 at the Drew Invitational.
Justin Liu (Mainland) swam on host Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s winning 200 medley relay (1:20.3) that broke a pool record at the MIT Invitational.
Tyler Dorsett (Absegami) won the 1,000 free style (10:40.09) for Montclair State in a 144-123 win over State Island. He also won the 500 (5:07.83). Alex Pallen (Southern Regional) was second in the 1-meter dive (169.05 points).
Andrew Duff (EHT) was second in the 200 breaststroke (2:06.17) for The College of New Jersey at the TCNJ Invite. He swam on the winning 200 medley relay (1:31.40), was second in the 100 breaststroke (56.11) and second in the 200 breaststroke (2:06.17).
Duff and Derek Kneisel (Mainland) swam on the winning 400 medley relay (3:19.63). Kneisler was second in the 100 butterfly (52.41), second in the 200 backstroke (1:55.04) and third in the 100 backstroke (52.73).
Wrestling
Hunter Gutierrez (Lacey Township) placed third at 133 pounds, and Thomas Poklikuha (Pinelands Reginoa) finished sixth (165) for Stevens Institute of Technology at the New Standard Corporation Invitational in York, Pennsylvania.
Gutierrez earned a first-round first-period pin and a 12-0 major decision. After a loss, he won by fall in the consolation semis and a 9-4 decision in the third-place bout. Poklikuha opened his day with an 18-2 technical fall before dropping a sudden-victory decision. He then lost on a medical forfeit in the consolation bracket.
Gary Nagle (Middle Township) was sixth (174 pounds) for Ursinus at the New Standard Invitational. He won a major decision and a pin before a pair of losses ended his day. Romeo Rodriguez (Middle Township) also competed, winning a 125-pound consolation match.
Cody Dix (EHT) finished seventh for Wilkes at the Messiah Open. Dix, wrestling at 149, opened with a 6-4 decision and a pin in 31 seconds before dropping by fall in the first period. He wrestled back to earn a 15-5 major decision and then a medical forfeit win in the seventh-place bout.
Women’s soccer
Misericordia’s Jordyn Martini (EHT) was named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Mid-Atlantic Third Team. The junior forward had four goals and four assists, including a team-leading three game-winning goals, this season.
Women’s volleyball
Amy Bruno (Barnegat) had three kills in Georgian Court’s 3-1 loss to Bridgeport in the NCAA Division II East Regional tournament.
Football
DT Ray Ellis (Holy Spirit) had a sack in Florida Atlantic’s 49-6 win over Alabama at Birmingham in the Conference USA championship game.
LB Isaiah Watson (Cedar Creek) had a tackle in Albany’s 47-21 loss to Montana State in the second round of the D-I Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.
Wildwood Catholic's Jahlil White signs with Temple
Wildwood Catholic's Taj Thweatt signs with West Virginia
“We are really excited to have Taj join the West Virginia family,” West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Huggins said. “He brings much-needed athleticism and has the ability to play multiple positions on the front line.
"Taj is capable of being a 3-man who can play both offensively and defensively on the perimeter while equally playing and guarding in the post position. Taj has been very well coached in high school.”
Baseball
Cedar Creek's Luke Vaks signs with Old Dominion
EHT's Sean Duffy signs with High Point
Barnegat's Lucas Torres signs with Wagner
ACIT's Tony Santa Maria signs with Iona
Holy Spirit's Justin Jimenez signs with Frostburg
Cedar Creek's Steven Kaenzig signs with Hofstra
St. Augustine's Kenny Levari signs Old Dominion
Holy Spirit's Brandon Castellini commits to St. John’s
St. Augustine's Rob Ready signs with East Carolina
St. Augustine Brian Furey signs with Navy
Ocean City's Jacob McKenna signs with St. Joseph's
St. Augustine's Alex Hunt signs with Iona
EHT's Bobby Baxter signs with Columbia
Women's Lacrosse
Middle's Maddie Barber signs with Temple
Middle's Kira Sides signs with LaSalle
Barnegat's Maddy Santorelli signs with Montclair State
Barnegats Maddie Schleicher signs with William Smith
Golf
St. Augustine Prep's Drue Nicholas signs with North Carolina State
Men's Lacrosse
Mainland's Colin Cooke signs with High Point
St. Augustine David Burr signs with Rutgters
St. Augustine's Wilson Carpenter signs with Lehigh
St. Augustine's Steven DelleMonache signs with Robert Morris
St. Augustine's Logan Hone signs with NJIT
St. Augustine's Joey Serafine signs with NJIT
St. Augustine's Brayden Steere signs with Wagner
Men's Crew
St. Augustine Prep's Josh Diggons signs with University of Washington
Holy Spirit's Jake Curran signs with LaSalle
Holy Spirit's Joe Glenn signs with Drexel
Women's Crew
Holy Spirit's Haley Bramante signs with Drexel
Ocean City's Margaret Kane signs with Rutgers
Holy Spirit's Mollie Knoff signs with Drexel
Holy Spirit's Bailey Harris signs with University of Connecticut
Ocean City's Claudia Scherbin signs with Clemson
Holy Spirit's Abby Fuscaldo signs with East Michigan
Mainland's Paige Ortzman signs with UCLA
Holy Spirit's Jules Lynch commits to Tulsa
Ocean City's Emma Finnegan signs with Rutgers
Holy Spirit's Kayla Driscoll signs with Drexel
Men's Soccer
St. Augustine's Kyle Bartleson signs with St. Joseph's
Women's soccer
Absegami's Allie Tierney signs with Kutztown
Men's Swimming
Mainland's Destin Lasco signs with California
Women's Track and Field
Mainland's Claire Pedrick signs with Lehigh
Men's Cross Country
Mainland's Kevin Antczak signs with North Carolina State
Softball
EHT's Kaitlyn Riggs signs with Stony Brook
Vineland's Devin Coia signs with Monmouth
Pilgrim Academy's Annalise Lopresti signs with Bryant
Atlantic City's Katie Master signs with Central Connecticut State
Field hockey
Ocean City's Chloe Prettyman signs with Shippensburg
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July of 2013
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.