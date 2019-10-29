University of San Diego junior running back Terrence Smith had a monster second half to lead the Toreros to a 50-38 win over Dayton on Saturday.
Smith, a 2016 Oakcrest High School graduate from Mays Landing, scored all three of his rushing touchdowns in the second half, including the Toreros’ final two scores with runs of 1 and 12 yards. He finished with 139 yards rushing on just 11 carries, including a 59-yarder. He also had a 2-yard receptions.
The 5-foot-11, 215-pound back has 327 rushing yards on 58 attempts with three scores this season. He also has 12 receptions for 144 yards.
DT Ray Ellis (Holy Spirit) had five tackles, including half a tackle for a loss, and a pass breakup in Florida Atlantic's 41-3 win over Old Dominion.
RB Isaih Pacheco (Vineland) had 19 carries for 107 yards and two touchdowns in Rutgers’ 44-34 win over Liberty. His scores came on runs of 1 and 19 yards, and he added a 5-yard reception. WR Bo Melton (Cedar Creek) had five receptions for 47 yards.
DL Justin Kennedy (St. Joseph) had six tackles, including half a sack and a tackle for a loss, in Central Connecticut State’s 28-0 win over Long Island.
LB Markquese Bell (Bridgeton) had a tackle in Florida A&M’s 24-12 win over Morgan State.
S Cejai Parrish (St. Joseph) had six tackles in Northern Arizona’s 31-29 win over Portland State.
DB Shamere Collins (St. Augustine Prep) had three tackles in Sacred Heart’s 36-33 win over Saint Francis. LB Pat Ferraro (Southern Regional) added two tackles.
DB Elijah Glover (Pleasantville) had six tackles in Villanova’s 36-35 loss to Stony Brook. LB Qwashin Townsel (St. Joseph) had four tackles. K/P Nathan Fondacaro (St. Augustine) averaged 47.5 yards on two punts and 60 yards on six kickoffs.
DB Malachi Timberlake (Cedar Creek) had three tackles and a pass breakup in Florida Tech’s 38-14 loss to West Florida.
DB Chase Stephensen (Lacey Township) had two tackles in Kutztown’s 55-5 win over Shippensburg. RB Keagan Harvin (St. Joseph) gained 3 yards on four carries. For Shippensburg, DL Alex Walk (Absegami) had two tackles.
WR Chris Dolan (Absegami) had five receptions for 36 yards in Millersville’s 34-10 loss to Shepherd.
K Pat Davis (Lacey) made all three extra points attempts and averaged 53 yards on four kickoffs in Pace’s 28-21 loss to Bentley.
RB Robert Blakely (Vineland) had a 9-yard run and a 12-yard reception in FDU-Florham’s 42-21 loss to Lycoming. His brother Isaiah Blakely (Vineland), a DB, had six tackles.
WR Elijah Nichols (Millville) had two receptions for 18 yards, including a 5-yard TD catch, in Framingham State’s 39-14 win over Western Connecticut State.
LB Dietrich Trumbauer (Egg Harbor Township) had a team-leading 13 tackles, including half a tackle for a loss, in Kean’s 65-16 loss to Salisbury. DB Purvis Hatcher (Cumberland Regional) had three tackles, including half a tackle for a loss. LB Aaron Cottrell (Lower Cape May Regional) and LB Matt Milden (Lacey) each had two tackles.
LB Dan Walsh (Ocean City) had a tackle in U.S. Merchant Marine’s 66-13 loss to Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
TE Ricky Hess (Oakcrest) had four receptions for 24 yards and a TD in Wesley’s 20-17 overtime win against Montclair State. His 7-yard TD reception with 38 seconds left in the game tied it. LB Dante Daniel (Holy Spirit) had a team-leading 12 tackles and two pass breakups. LB Dominique Daniel (Oakcrest) added a tackle.
For Montclair State, DL Austin Smith (EHT) and DB Brennan Ray (Lower Cape May) each had two tackles. DB DeAndre Tull-Kennedy (Vineland) had a tackle.
DB Nate Chapman (Vineland) had a tackle in Moravian’s 32-28 win over Juniata.
LB Mike Mascioli (St. Joseph) had a team-leading 14 tackles, including 3.5 for a loss, and an interception in Rowan’s 21-14 win over William Paterson. On Sunday, he was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week.
Also for Rowan, DB Malachi Winters (Hammonton) had four tackles. LB Sunny Tapp (St. Joseph) had three tackles, including a sack. DB Ryan Swenson (Mainland Regional) made one tackle. RB Ifreke Andy (Absegami) ran seven times for 23 yards.
For William Paterson, DL Chozen Davis (Atlantic City) had three tackles, including two for a loss. WR Austin Shiner (Absegami) had a 13-yard reception.
P Clay Olley (Cedar Creek) averaged 37.7 yards on three punts, including dropping two inside the 20-yard line, in Susquehanna’s 36-0 win over Ursinus.
QB Andrew Donoghue (Ocean City) completed 13 of 23 passes for 180 yards and a TD for The College of New Jersey in a 17-6 loss to Christopher Newport. LB Gavin Liepe (Holy Spirit) made four tackles. RB James Marcheski (Holy Spirit) had a 2-yard reception.
OL Tyler White (EHT) started at right guard for Widener, which gained 543 yards of total offense in a 59-34 win over Albright.
QB Jose Tabora (St. Augustine) completed 4 of 6 passes for 70 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and had 23 yards rushing on three carries in Wilkes’ 36-35 win over Misericordia. RB Kamaal Reed (Cedar Creek) had 6 yards on two carries. FB Joe Curry (Cedar Creek) made two tackles.
