The Oakcrest High School football team has a young offense and an experienced defense.
Oakcrest was 4-5 last fall but just 2-8 the year before.
“So far, there’s so many new faces in new places,” Oakcrest coach Eric Anderson said. “We’re still a work in progress, but so far, so good. I can’t complain. We hope to do better each year and execute better. It’s all you can hope for.
“Our size is a good thing. We’ve got a lot of 6-foot-plus guys over 200 pounds all over the place.”
The Falcons will be quarterbacked by senior Angel Casanova, a former wide receiver who played some quarterback as a sophomore. Running back Darrien Dejean and wide receiver Imaari Andrews are key players, along with running back Imaad Andrews (Imaari’s twin brother), fullback Nysere Dunlap, and linemen Amir Cherry and Jack Walker.
All are seniors but Walker, a junior.
“We’re looking for the seniors to step up and make our season, and get the young guys to follow,” Anderson said.
Anderson said Oakcrest lost 22 seniors last year, 18 who played both ways.
“The offense has a lot of new guys who need to step in and make plays,” Anderson said. “The defense is solid with most of the starters back. A lot of guys, if they didn’t start, have experience, and I hope that will carry through to this year.”
Many of the same players will lead the defense. They include Imaari Andrews, a strong safety and linebacker, Imaad Andrews, a safety, linebackers Dejean and Dunlap, Cherry, a defensive end, and Walker, a defensive tackle.
New to the varsity are Julian Frank, a wide receiver/cornerback; AJ Reaves, a wide receiver/free safety; Zaire Jones, a defensive end/linebacker; David Connelley, a kicker/wide receiver; and Taz Mobley, a defensive end.
“I definitely think we’ll be in the mix in the division,” Anderson said. “We have 77 to 80 out for the team, good numbers. A lot depends on whether the young guys can step up and make plays. If they do, we’ve got a shot.”
