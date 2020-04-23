When Gabbie Costantini started playing softball, she wanted to become a pitcher.
After some lessons, the Oakcrest High School senior realized that a pitching career wasn't going to work.
So, the 18-year-old Mays Landing resident moved from the circle to the catcher’s box.
“I started practicing to become a catcher around 11 or 12 and, at first, it was hard to adjust because you get beat up a lot behind the plate,” said Costantini, who played softball since she was 9.
“No one really looks at you as being important, even though you pretty much are, because you’re the only one that can see the whole field the whole time.”
Costantini has a .362 batting average, 74 hits, 60 RBIs, 22 doubles and four home runs in her three-year career at Oakcrest.
Last season, she was a second-team Press All-Star and led the Falcons (13-10) to the South Jersey Group II quarterfinals.
She also played basketball at Oakcrest as a freshman and sophomore but stopped her last two years to focus on softball.
Costantini is 26 hits away from 100 for her career. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the statewide stay-at-home order extend until May 15, that milestone might not happen.
Costantini said it was initially tough to accept. But now her goal is to reach 100-career hits at the collegiate level.
Costantini signed a national letter of intent to NCAA Division II Concordia College in Bronxville, New York. The Clippers compete in the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference.
She plans to major in biology with the aim at medical school.
“My motivation was to get committed to a college, because I’ve always wanted to play in college,” Costantini said. “So I knew I had to work hard to get committed. That was one of my big goals. I also had some big academic goals. I always had to be determined to put school first.”
Costantini lives with her father, Joe, mother Tara, and brothers AJ, 16, and Aiden, 9. AJ is a sophomore at Oakcrest.
In a telephone interview Monday afternoon, Costantini discussed several topics, including how she is dealing with the strong possibility of her senior season being canceled due to the coronavirus crisis.
On decision to attend Concordia
They were the first college to show real interest in me and give me an offer. I had other colleges come look at me and watch me play, but they never really reached back out to me. Concordia invited me for an official visit, and I loved the coaches. The college is in a safe area and is smaller. It has a smaller student-to-faculty ratio. Majoring in biology, it’s a harder major, I wanted to have that one-on-one time with my professors.”
On playing catcher
It’s not the easiest (position). You’re calling each pitch, you’re calling plays. You’re sometimes a leader out there. I usually have to call a timeout to calm down my team or calm down my pitcher. There are a lot of factors that go into being a catcher that not everyone knows about.
On why she started playing softball
When I was younger, probably around 6 or 7, I did gymnastics and dance. I mean, it was fun I guess, but I wasn’t really that into it. Then one year my dad asked, ‘Hey, do you want to play softball?’ So I said ‘yeah, OK, something different.’ I really excelled at it, and I actually enjoyed it, rather than dance or gymnastics, and it just stuck with me.
On her career at Oakcrest
It was actually really fun. It is tough not playing (right now), but I have been friends with different girls I wasn’t really friends with at the beginning of high school. Through travel ball, I have friends who go to schools like (Cedar) Creek and (Absegami). It was fun playing against them. I loved keeping up with my stats, watching myself with different batting averages each year and comparing them and communicating with my coaches to get better.
On how she is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and possibly not playing her senior season
It was tough at first, but I realized I still have four more years in college. I still try to hit a few times a week and go to the field with maybe just me and my dad or just me and one teammate. Just go and hit and field and throw and get some catching drills in. It was tough at first, but I’m adjusting to it and realizing there’s nothing I can really do about it.
