Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Oakcrest's Em Tunney #6 battle for the ball against Lacey's Caroline Tomko #2 during the first half of field hockey game for South Jersey Group 3 first round at Oakcrest High School in Mays Land, NJ. Tuesday Oct 22, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Oakcrest's Sadie Crispell #12 battle for the ball against Lacey's Vanesa Valiusyte #1 during the first half of field hockey game for South Jersey Group 3 first round at Oakcrest High School in Mays Land, NJ. Tuesday Oct 22, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Oakcrest’s Katie Haye 4 battle for the ball against Lacey’s Katrina Vongrej #20, left and Caroline Tomko #2, right during the first half of field hockey game for South Jersey Group 3 first round at Oakcrest High School in Mays Land, NJ. Tuesday Oct 22, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Oakcrest's Em Tunney #6, left celebrate with teammate Sarah Brosman #26, midle and Paige Aiken #2, right after scoring a goal against Lacey during the first half of field hockey game for South Jersey Group 3 first round at Oakcrest High School in Mays Land, NJ. Tuesday Oct 22, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Oakcrest's Lyanni Rodriguez #14 battle for the ball against Lacey's Kayle Costigiola #24 during the first half of field hockey game for South Jersey Group 3 first round at Oakcrest High School in Mays Land, NJ. Tuesday Oct 22, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Oakcrest's Kate Ancharski #5 battle for the ball against Lacey's Caroline Tomko #2 during the first half of field hockey game for South Jersey Group 3 first round at Oakcrest High School in Mays Land, NJ. Tuesday Oct 22, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Oakcrest's Katie Haye #4 battle for the ball against Lacey's Vanesa Valiusyte #1 during the first half of field hockey game for South Jersey Group 3 first round at Oakcrest High School in Mays Land, NJ. Tuesday Oct 22, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Oakcrest's Sarah Brosman #26 battle for the ball against Lacey's Kyaitlyn Sweeney #26 during the first half of field hockey game for South Jersey Group 3 first round at Oakcrest High School in Mays Land, NJ. Tuesday Oct 22, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Oakcrest's Katie Haye #4 battle for the ball against Lacey's Vanesa Valiusyte #1 during the first half of field hockey game for South Jersey Group 3 first round at Oakcrest High School in Mays Land, NJ. Tuesday Oct 22, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Oakcrest's Em Tunney #6 in control of the ball against Lacey's Caroline Tomko #2 during the first half of field hockey game for South Jersey Group 3 first round at Oakcrest High School in Mays Land, NJ. Tuesday Oct 22, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Oakcrest's Mimi Horenberger #13 battle for the ball against Lacey's Kylie Scott #9 during the first half of field hockey game for South Jersey Group 3 first round at Oakcrest High School in Mays Land, NJ. Tuesday Oct 22, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Oakcrest's Em Tunney #6 battle for the ball against Lacey's Caroline Tomko #2 during the first half of field hockey game for South Jersey Group 3 first round at Oakcrest High School in Mays Land, NJ. Tuesday Oct 22, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Oakcrest's Sadie Crispell #12 battle for the ball against Lacey's Vanesa Valiusyte #1 during the first half of field hockey game for South Jersey Group 3 first round at Oakcrest High School in Mays Land, NJ. Tuesday Oct 22, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Oakcrest’s Katie Haye 4 battle for the ball against Lacey’s Katrina Vongrej #20, left and Caroline Tomko #2, right during the first half of field hockey game for South Jersey Group 3 first round at Oakcrest High School in Mays Land, NJ. Tuesday Oct 22, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Oakcrest's Em Tunney #6, left celebrate with teammate Sarah Brosman #26, midle and Paige Aiken #2, right after scoring a goal against Lacey during the first half of field hockey game for South Jersey Group 3 first round at Oakcrest High School in Mays Land, NJ. Tuesday Oct 22, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Oakcrest's Lyanni Rodriguez #14 battle for the ball against Lacey's Kayle Costigiola #24 during the first half of field hockey game for South Jersey Group 3 first round at Oakcrest High School in Mays Land, NJ. Tuesday Oct 22, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Oakcrest's Kate Ancharski #5 battle for the ball against Lacey's Caroline Tomko #2 during the first half of field hockey game for South Jersey Group 3 first round at Oakcrest High School in Mays Land, NJ. Tuesday Oct 22, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Oakcrest's Katie Haye #4 battle for the ball against Lacey's Vanesa Valiusyte #1 during the first half of field hockey game for South Jersey Group 3 first round at Oakcrest High School in Mays Land, NJ. Tuesday Oct 22, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Oakcrest's Sarah Brosman #26 battle for the ball against Lacey's Kyaitlyn Sweeney #26 during the first half of field hockey game for South Jersey Group 3 first round at Oakcrest High School in Mays Land, NJ. Tuesday Oct 22, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Oakcrest's Katie Haye #4 battle for the ball against Lacey's Vanesa Valiusyte #1 during the first half of field hockey game for South Jersey Group 3 first round at Oakcrest High School in Mays Land, NJ. Tuesday Oct 22, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Oakcrest's Em Tunney #6 in control of the ball against Lacey's Caroline Tomko #2 during the first half of field hockey game for South Jersey Group 3 first round at Oakcrest High School in Mays Land, NJ. Tuesday Oct 22, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Oakcrest's Mimi Horenberger #13 battle for the ball against Lacey's Kylie Scott #9 during the first half of field hockey game for South Jersey Group 3 first round at Oakcrest High School in Mays Land, NJ. Tuesday Oct 22, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
MAYS LANDING — The Oakcrest High School field hockey team scored in the first two minutes of its South Jersey Group II first-round game against Lacey Township on Tuesday.
The Falcons never lost the momentum.
Lacey was competitive the whole way, but Oakcrest controlled the game and won 4-0 in damp, but not rainy, conditions.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
Sadie Crispell made it 1-0 with a deflection in front of the net 1 minute, 12 seconds into the game. Emily Tunney, Paige Aiken and Sarah Brosman each scored once, and Brosman and Tunney each had two assists.
Oakcrest (11-5), the No. 5 seed in South Jersey Group II, travels to fourth-seeded Delsea Regional (15-4-1) on Friday for a tournament quarterfinal game. Delsea had a first-round bye.
“Scoring early was a good booster to get them into the game,” Oakcrest coach Jamie Toy said. “To go in with that confidence really helped them set the tone for the rest of the game.”
Tunney scored to make it 2-0 from the left side off an assist by Brosman in the seventh minute. The Falcons were usually on the attack in the first half, and the score held up through halftime.
“I think we played great,” said Tunney, a 17-year-old senior from Mays Landing. “It think we played with intensity the whole game, and we dominated most of the game, and I don’t think we let down one second.”
Oakcrest and Lacey don’t know much about each other, but Brosman said that didn’t make much difference.
“”We pretty much played them like any other team,” said Brosman, a 17-year-old senior from Mays Landing. “We did look up their stats and their record, but we come and play like it’s the hardest team we play all year.”
Aiken scored on a corner from Brosman in the fourth minute of the second half, and the Falcons were cruising.
The host Falcons had 12 corners to Lacey’s three. But on the Lions’ third corner, they forced Oakcrest goalie Paige Mlynarczyk to make three close-in saves in a row.
Lacey didn’t give up and played aggressively, though often on defense. Kaitlyn Sweeney, Caroline Tomko, Ciera Robertson, Ellie Reid and others kept trying to move the ball upfield.
Brosman scored the final goal with 20 seconds left. Lacey’s Haley Billhardt made nine saves, and Mlynarczyk had four.
Lacey went 9-8-3 last year and has had to rebuild.
“We made it to the second round last year, but then lost about 12 seniors,” Lacey coach Elyse Winkle said. “It (giving up an early goal) kind of pushed us back a little bit, but I think we played well, had good sportsmanship and tried our best.”
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Lacey vs Oakcrest Field Hockey game
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.