MAYS LANDING — The Oakcrest High School field hockey team scored in the first two minutes of its South Jersey Group II first-round game against Lacey Township on Tuesday.

The Falcons never lost the momentum.

Lacey was competitive the whole way, but Oakcrest controlled the game and won 4-0 in damp, but not rainy, conditions.

Sadie Crispell made it 1-0 with a deflection in front of the net 1 minute, 12 seconds into the game. Emily Tunney, Paige Aiken and Sarah Brosman each scored once, and Brosman and Tunney each had two assists.

Oakcrest (11-5), the No. 5 seed in South Jersey Group II, travels to fourth-seeded Delsea Regional (15-4-1) on Friday for a tournament quarterfinal game. Delsea had a first-round bye.

“Scoring early was a good booster to get them into the game,” Oakcrest coach Jamie Toy said. “To go in with that confidence really helped them set the tone for the rest of the game.”

Tunney scored to make it 2-0 from the left side off an assist by Brosman in the seventh minute. The Falcons were usually on the attack in the first half, and the score held up through halftime.

“I think we played great,” said Tunney, a 17-year-old senior from Mays Landing. “It think we played with intensity the whole game, and we dominated most of the game, and I don’t think we let down one second.”

Oakcrest and Lacey don’t know much about each other, but Brosman said that didn’t make much difference.

“”We pretty much played them like any other team,” said Brosman, a 17-year-old senior from Mays Landing. “We did look up their stats and their record, but we come and play like it’s the hardest team we play all year.”

Aiken scored on a corner from Brosman in the fourth minute of the second half, and the Falcons were cruising.

The host Falcons had 12 corners to Lacey’s three. But on the Lions’ third corner, they forced Oakcrest goalie Paige Mlynarczyk to make three close-in saves in a row.

Lacey didn’t give up and played aggressively, though often on defense. Kaitlyn Sweeney, Caroline Tomko, Ciera Robertson, Ellie Reid and others kept trying to move the ball upfield.

Brosman scored the final goal with 20 seconds left. Lacey’s Haley Billhardt made nine saves, and Mlynarczyk had four.

Lacey went 9-8-3 last year and has had to rebuild.

“We made it to the second round last year, but then lost about 12 seniors,” Lacey coach Elyse Winkle said. “It (giving up an early goal) kind of pushed us back a little bit, but I think we played well, had good sportsmanship and tried our best.”

Contact: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

