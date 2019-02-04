MAYS LANDING — The Oakcrest High School wrestling team features one of the most talented groups of lightweights in the Cape-Atlantic League.
That group was on full display Monday in the first round of the South Jersey Group II tournament.
Oakcrest reeled off five straight wins to open the match en route to an impressive 55-24 win against Collingswood. Oakcrest is the No. 3 seed and advances to Wednesday’s sectional semifinal at second-seeded Haddonfield. Collingswood is the No. 6 seed.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
“Our lightweights have been getting the job done all year long,” Oakcrest coach Drew Muzslay said. “We’re not only tough down at the lightweights, we’re kind of deep down there, too.”
The match started at 106 pounds, and freshman Hunter Horsey got things started with a 46-second pin. Hayden Horsey and David Flippen followed with back-to-back major decisions at 113 and 120 pounds, respectively.