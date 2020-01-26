The Ocean City High School girls basketball team’s early-season slump is now just a memory.
The Red Raiders won their eighth-straight game with a victory over their biggest rival Sunday night.
Emma Finnegan and Abbey Fenton made clutch plays as Ocean City beat Mainland Regional 51-49 in a 97.3 ESPN Girls Basketball Shootout and Cape-Atlantic League National Division game in Ocean City.
Ocean City (9-5) takes over first place in the division with the win. Mainland (10-4), which had won seven straight, is ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11.
"It's a confidence booster," Ocean City coach Paul Baruffi said of the win. "The girls were super happy afterwards. I didn't say a whole lot to them. We have some tough games ahead. I'm thinking as a coach. But I just want them to enjoy this tonight, and I think they are."
Finnegan (eight points, 10 rebounds) sank 3 of 4 foul shots in the final 28 seconds to help clinch the victory. Fenton (13 points) sank a critical 3-pointer with 1 minute, 24 seconds left to put the Red Raiders up 47-42.
Kylee Watson (22 points, six rebounds, four assists) sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer for Mainland.
Mainland/Ocean City are rivals in every sport. Their girls basketball meetings are always one of the season's biggest highlights.
Ocean City led by 10 with six minutes left in the game and by seven with 4:05 left. Marin Panico sank 7 of 10 shots, including 3 of 5 from beyond the arc, to lead Ocean City with 18 points.
"We made shots," Baruffi said. "When they got close a couple of times (early in the game), Marin Panico hit a couple of big threes to push the lead back up. We made shots in key situations. That's what helped us."
Watson, a McDonald’s All-American, sparked the Mainland comeback. She scored 11 of her points in the final four minutes. Watson scored in the lane to cut Ocean City’s lead to 44-42 with 1:46 left.
But Fenton then sank the game’s biggest shot – a 3-pointer off a pass from Finnegan to take a 47-42 lead with 1:24 left. Fenton finished the game 3 of 5 from beyond the arc.
"When it was under we were in a timeout and Abbey said 'If I'm open, do you want me to shoot it,' " Baruffi said. "I was like 'Yea, let it go.' She's been hot. She has a lot of confidence right now."
Finnegan made two foul shots with 28 seconds left and one more with seven seconds remaining to clinch the victory.
"Emma is one of our better foul shooters and one of our more experienced players," Baruffi said. "That helped down the stretch that it was her on the line."
Ocean City, the defending CAL champion, won its season opener over Millville but then lost five straight – all to tough non-league opponents.
Sunday finished a big weekend for the Red Raiders. They also beat CAL contender Atlantic City on Friday.
"I knew it was going to be somewhat of a tough start because of who we were playing," Baruffi said. "I didn't think it was going to be 1-5. We just talked about moving forward from there. I felt if we got up against that type of competition early when we got into the season later on, we wouldn't be fazed by big-game situations."
Mainland 10 7 9 23 – 49
Ocean City 16 7 13 15 – 51
ML – Turner 0, Hafetz 6, Watson 22, Boggs 9, Fitzgerald 12
OC – Brestle 7, Panico 18, Mirsky 3, Finnegan 8, Fenton 13, Lappin 2
