University of Tennessee junior Amanda Nunan’s record-setting performance led the women’s swimming team to another big win Saturday.
Nunan, a 2017 Ocean City High School graduate from Egg Harbor Township, broke the Volunteers’ record in the 1,000-yard freestyle, winning in 9 minutes, 37.08 seconds in Tennessee’s 170.5-129.5 win over Florida. She shaved about four seconds off her best time and broke the previous record set by Lindsay Gendron (9:37.36) in 2012.
Nunan also won the 500 free (4:44.67).
The Volunteers, ranked No. 4 in NCAA Division I, improved to 8-0 after beating the No. 8 Gators for their sixth win against ranked opponents.
Tori DeLusant (Oakcrest) won the 100 backstroke (1:07.53) and the 200 backstroke (2:24.17) for Cabrini in a 169-89 win over Alfred State.
Bailey Howarth (Egg Harbor Township) was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.52) and the 200 breaststroke (2:36.65) for Rowan in a 238-62 win over U.S. Merchant Marine.
Ashley Lawler (Mainland Regional) was second in the 1-meter (208.35 points) and 3-meter (208.95) dives for William Paterson in a 186-95 loss to The College of New Jersey.
Men’s swimming
Cristian Bell (EHT) was third in the 200-yard backstroke (1:45.79) for Yale in a 22-131 loss to Harvard and 182-171 loss to Princeton.
Josh Atkins (Cumberland Regional) won the 100 backstroke (1:02.76) and the 100 butterfly (1:02.58) for FDU-Florham in a 114-105 win over Sarah Lawrence.
Justin Liu (Mainland Regional) was third in the 50 free (20.97) and the 100 free (46.95) for Massachusetts Institute of Technology in a 156.5-139.5 win over Amherst. He also swam on the winning 400 free relay (3:03.84).
Ben Wiley (Ocean City) and Dominick Sheppard (St. Augustine Prep) swam on Rowan’s third-place 200 free relay in a 154-146 loss to U.S. Merchant Marine. Wiley was also third in the 100 free (47.70).
Derek Kneisel (Mainland swam on The College of New Jersey’s winning 200 medley relay (1:39.90) in a 164-88 win over William Paterson. He also won the 100 free (49.84). Brett Claus (Mainland) won the 200 free (1:47.80).
Men’s basketball
Sa’eed Nelson (St. Augustine Prep) had 26 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals in American’s 77-56 win over Lehigh. He had 18 points, six assists, five rebounds and two steals in an 82-70 loss to Lafayette.
Caleb Fields (Wildwood Catholic) had four points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals in Bowling Green’s 78-77 win over Buffalo.
Justin Mutts (St. Augustine) grabbed eight rebounds and had four points, three assists and two steals in Delaware’s 80-72 win over Drexel.
Osun Osunniyi (Mainland) had 10 points and 13 rebounds in St. Bonaventure’s 62-55 win over Fordham. He had 10 points and five rebounds in a 74-65 win over George Mason.
Peyton Mortellite (Hammonton) scored eight in Bloomsburg’s 89-80 loss to Kutztown. He had six points and two rebounds in an 87-73 loss to Millersville.
Nazim Derry (Atlantic City) had 10 points, five rebounds and five assists in Goldey-Beacom’s 94-67 win over Blommfield.
Peyton Wejnert (Southern Regional) had 19 points and nine rebounds in Pace’s 75-72 win over Franklin Pierce. He had 18 points and 11 rebounds in a 74-68 loss to Southern New Hampshire.
Gabe Michnya (Mainland) scored three in Bryn Athyn’s 96-81 loss to Keystone.
DJ Smith (Wildwood Catholic) scored 20 in Cabrini’s 116-101 win over Valley Forge. He scored 20 in an 87-86 overtime win over Immaculata. He had nine points and four rebounds in an 87-76 win over Neumann.
Ethan Dubois (Southern) had eight points, seven rebounds and three assists in Elizabethtown’s 49-45 win over Juniata. He had 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in a 70-68 win over Scranton.
Andrew Schulz (Pinelands) had 11 points, five rebounds and three assists in FDU-Florham’s 80-68 loss to Stevens Tech. He had six points and six rebounds in a 79-62 win over Misericordia.
Jalen Horsley (Hammonton) had nine points and four rebounds in Keystone’s96-81 win over Bryn Athyn.
C.J. Barnes (Holy Spirit) had 12 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in a 65-60 win over Susquehanna. He scored 13 in a 59-56 win over Catholic.
Jordyn Kendrick (St. Augustine) had six points, four assists and two rebounds in Nuemann’s 66-57 win over Marywood. He had 14 points, three assists and two rebounds in an 87-76 loss to Cabrini.
In Widener’s 80-67 win over Lebanon Valley, Connor Laverty (Ocean City) had 11 points and six rebounds, and Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) scored eight. In a 92-71 win over Stevenson, Laverty had 17 points, 12 rebounds and four assists. Holden had 11 points and four assists.
Sam’i Roe (Oakcrest) scored 14 in Independence C.C.’s (Kansas) 112-109 loss to Cowley.
Women’s basketball
Kayla Sykes (ACIT) had eight points, seven rebounds and four assists in Bloomfield’s 65-59 loss to Post. In a 68-48 loss to Goldey-Beacom, Sykes had six points and seven rebounds. Tanazha Ford (Millville) added two points and six rebounds.
Alexis Harrison (Millville) had 12 points and 12 rebounds in Goldey-Beacom’s 68-48 win over Bloomfield.
Gabby Boggs (Mainland) had 11 points and 12 rebounds in Albright’s 70-48 win over Arcadia.
Cassidy Gallagher (Holy Spirit) had four points and four rebounds in Cabrini’s 67-44 win over Neumann.
Dakota Hitchner (Atlantic Christian) had 26 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in Cairn’s 58-51 loss to Rosemont.
Megan Stafford (Mainland) had 10 points, four rebounds and three steals in Catholic’s 68-46 win over Moravian.
Jacqueline Ward (Southern) had four points and four assists in U.S. Coast Guard’s 69-48 win over Mount Holyoke. She had 17 points and four rebounds in a 75-59 loss to Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
Lauren Moretti (Wildwood Catholic) had seven points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals in Delaware Valley’s 66-57 loss to Wilkes. She had 13 points and three rebounds in Delaware Valley’s 80-48 loss to Stevens.
Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had 15 points, nine rebounds and three assists in Kean’s 78-68 win over Rutgers-Newark. She had 21 points, five rebounds and three assists in an 84-75 loss to Rutgers-Camden.
Sara Peretti (Hammonton) had 10 points and nine rebounds in Muhlenberg’s 44-40 win over Dickinson. She scored five in a 53-41 win over Johns Hopkins.
Kamryn Englert (Holy Spirit) had two points and five rebounds in Neumann’s 64-47 loss to Marywood. She scored eight in a 67-44 loss to Cabrini.
In Rowan’s 70-59 loss to The College of New Jersey, Savanna Holt (Ocean City) had eight points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals, and Jazlyn Duverglas (Cedar Creek) added three points and two rebounds. In an 84-53 win over Ramapo, Holy had 11 points and six rebounds. Duverglas had 12 points and three rebounds.
