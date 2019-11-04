OCEAN CITY — Reaching the South Jersey Group III final was a preseason goal for the Ocean City High School girls soccer team, and the top-seeded Red Raiders made that happen with plenty to spare Monday.
Ocean City, top-seeded in the playoff bracket and ranked fourth in The Press Elite 11, dominated most of the way and beat Tom River South 5-0 in a sectional semifinal at Carey Stadium.
Delaney Lappin scored the game winner on a header in front just 36 seconds into the game. Faith Slimmer added a goal in each half, and Kamryn Chisholm and Paige Panico also scored.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
Ocean City (21-1-1) will host local rival Mainland Regional on Thursday at a time to be determined in the championship game. Mainland (15-6), the third seed, beat second-seeded Gloucester County Institute of Technology 2-0 on Monday in the other semifinal.
Toms River South, the No. 5 seed, finished 10-6-1.
“We just wanted to put it away fast so we could go on with the game,” said Lappin, an 18-year-old senior from Corbin City. “Summer had the ball, and it deflected off a player and it became a corner (kick). Faith (who took the corner kick) put the ball right in the middle, and I just put my head to it and scored.
“We stayed confident. We’re confident to go to the championship now. We’re so ready to go.”
Faith Slimmer took a pass from younger sister Hope and scored with a quick shot from the 18-yard line to make it 2-0 in the 10th minute. Faith Slimmer added a goal midway through the second for a 4-0 lead. Lappin assisted.
Chisholm scored at the left post in the 24th minute after a save by Indians goalie Holly Applegate. Panico fired in the final goal from the 18 with 8:40 left to play, and Carly Reichard assisted.
Ocean City goalie Abbey Fenton recorded the shutout with two saves. Applegate had seven stops, and teammates Gracie Curci and Alexis Scully made defensive saves.
“I was really happy how we came out,” Ocean City coach Kelly Halliday said. “Our effort was fantastic, and our execution wasn’t bad either, and I’m just really proud of the team.
“I’m excited that we have the chance (to win South Jersey).”
Toms River South and Ocean City play in different leagues and had no common opponents.
“We come out against them as competitive as we would any other team,” said Faith Slimmer, a 16-year-old junior from Petersburg in Upper Township. “We can’t underestimate anyone, so it’s our job to show up and play.
“It (Lappin’s early goal) set the tone for us. It gave us confidence for the rest of the game. It’s a great way to start any game.”
Ocean City, the S.J. Group III champion in 2017, lost 5-0 to Moorestown in a semifinal last year.
“It’s our time to step up and prove how well we can perform as a team,” Slimmer said. “We’ve been working for this since preseason.”
Ocean City vs Toms River South girls soccer
Ocean City's vs Toms River South during the first half of girls soccer South Jersey Group III playoff semifinal at Carey Stadium, Ocean City High School Monday Nov 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Ocean City vs Toms River South girls soccer
Ocean City's vs Toms River South during the first half of girls soccer South Jersey Group III playoff semifinal at Carey Stadium, Ocean City High School Monday Nov 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Ocean City vs Toms River South girls soccer
Ocean City's vs Toms River South during the first half of girls soccer South Jersey Group III playoff semifinal at Carey Stadium, Ocean City High School Monday Nov 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Ocean City vs Toms River South girls soccer
Ocean City's vs Toms River South during the first half of girls soccer South Jersey Group III playoff semifinal at Carey Stadium, Ocean City High School Monday Nov 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Ocean City vs Toms River South girls soccer
Ocean City's vs Toms River South during the first half of girls soccer South Jersey Group III playoff semifinal at Carey Stadium, Ocean City High School Monday Nov 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Ocean City vs Toms River South girls soccer
Ocean City's vs Toms River South during the first half of girls soccer South Jersey Group III playoff semifinal at Carey Stadium, Ocean City High School Monday Nov 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Ocean City vs Toms River South girls soccer
Ocean City's vs Toms River South during the first half of girls soccer South Jersey Group III playoff semifinal at Carey Stadium, Ocean City High School Monday Nov 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Ocean City vs Toms River South girls soccer
Ocean City's vs Toms River South during the first half of girls soccer South Jersey Group III playoff semifinal at Carey Stadium, Ocean City High School Monday Nov 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Ocean City vs Toms River South girls soccer
Ocean City's vs Toms River South during the first half of girls soccer South Jersey Group III playoff semifinal at Carey Stadium, Ocean City High School Monday Nov 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Ocean City vs Toms River South girls soccer
Ocean City's vs Toms River South during the first half of girls soccer South Jersey Group III playoff semifinal at Carey Stadium, Ocean City High School Monday Nov 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Ocean City vs Toms River South girls soccer
Ocean City's vs Toms River South during the first half of girls soccer South Jersey Group III playoff semifinal at Carey Stadium, Ocean City High School Monday Nov 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Ocean City vs Toms River South girls soccer
Ocean City's vs Toms River South during the first half of girls soccer South Jersey Group III playoff semifinal at Carey Stadium, Ocean City High School Monday Nov 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Ocean City vs Toms River South girls soccer
Ocean City's vs Toms River South during the first half of girls soccer South Jersey Group III playoff semifinal at Carey Stadium, Ocean City High School Monday Nov 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Ocean City vs Toms River South girls soccer
Ocean City's vs Toms River South during the first half of girls soccer South Jersey Group III playoff semifinal at Carey Stadium, Ocean City High School Monday Nov 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Ocean City vs Toms River South girls soccer
Ocean City's vs Toms River South during the first half of girls soccer South Jersey Group III playoff semifinal at Carey Stadium, Ocean City High School Monday Nov 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Ocean City vs Toms River South girls soccer
Ocean City's vs Toms River South during the first half of girls soccer South Jersey Group III playoff semifinal at Carey Stadium, Ocean City High School Monday Nov 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Ocean City vs Toms River South girls soccer
Ocean City's vs Toms River South during the first half of girls soccer South Jersey Group III playoff semifinal at Carey Stadium, Ocean City High School Monday Nov 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Ocean City vs Toms River South girls soccer
Ocean City's vs Toms River South during the first half of girls soccer South Jersey Group III playoff semifinal at Carey Stadium, Ocean City High School Monday Nov 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Ocean City vs Toms River South girls soccer
Ocean City's vs Toms River South during the first half of girls soccer South Jersey Group III playoff semifinal at Carey Stadium, Ocean City High School Monday Nov 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Ocean City vs Toms River South girls soccer
Ocean City's vs Toms River South during the first half of girls soccer South Jersey Group III playoff semifinal at Carey Stadium, Ocean City High School Monday Nov 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Ocean City vs Toms River South girls soccer
Ocean City's vs Toms River South during the first half of girls soccer South Jersey Group III playoff semifinal at Carey Stadium, Ocean City High School Monday Nov 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Ocean City vs Toms River South girls soccer
Ocean City's vs Toms River South during the first half of girls soccer South Jersey Group III playoff semifinal at Carey Stadium, Ocean City High School Monday Nov 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Ocean City vs Toms River South girls soccer
Ocean City's vs Toms River South during the first half of girls soccer South Jersey Group III playoff semifinal at Carey Stadium, Ocean City High School Monday Nov 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Ocean City vs Toms River South girls soccer
Ocean City's vs Toms River South during the first half of girls soccer South Jersey Group III playoff semifinal at Carey Stadium, Ocean City High School Monday Nov 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Ocean City vs Toms River South girls soccer
Ocean City's vs Toms River South during the first half of girls soccer South Jersey Group III playoff semifinal at Carey Stadium, Ocean City High School Monday Nov 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Ocean City vs Toms River South girls soccer
Ocean City's vs Toms River South during the first half of girls soccer South Jersey Group III playoff semifinal at Carey Stadium, Ocean City High School Monday Nov 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Ocean City vs Toms River South girls soccer
Ocean City's vs Toms River South during the first half of girls soccer South Jersey Group III playoff semifinal at Carey Stadium, Ocean City High School Monday Nov 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Ocean City vs Toms River South girls soccer
Ocean City's vs Toms River South during the first half of girls soccer South Jersey Group III playoff semifinal at Carey Stadium, Ocean City High School Monday Nov 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Ocean City vs Toms River South girls soccer
Ocean City's vs Toms River South during the first half of girls soccer South Jersey Group III playoff semifinal at Carey Stadium, Ocean City High School Monday Nov 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Ocean City vs Toms River South girls soccer
Ocean City's vs Toms River South during the first half of girls soccer South Jersey Group III playoff semifinal at Carey Stadium, Ocean City High School Monday Nov 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Ocean City vs Toms River South girls soccer
Ocean City's vs Toms River South during the first half of girls soccer South Jersey Group III playoff semifinal at Carey Stadium, Ocean City High School Monday Nov 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Ocean City vs Toms River South girls soccer
Ocean City's vs Toms River South during the first half of girls soccer South Jersey Group III playoff semifinal at Carey Stadium, Ocean City High School Monday Nov 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Ocean City vs Toms River South girls soccer
Ocean City's vs Toms River South during the first half of girls soccer South Jersey Group III playoff semifinal at Carey Stadium, Ocean City High School Monday Nov 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Ocean City vs Toms River South girls soccer
Ocean City's vs Toms River South during the first half of girls soccer South Jersey Group III playoff semifinal at Carey Stadium, Ocean City High School Monday Nov 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Ocean City vs Toms River South girls soccer
Ocean City's vs Toms River South during the first half of girls soccer South Jersey Group III playoff semifinal at Carey Stadium, Ocean City High School Monday Nov 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Ocean City vs Toms River South girls soccer
Ocean City's vs Toms River South during the first half of girls soccer South Jersey Group III playoff semifinal at Carey Stadium, Ocean City High School Monday Nov 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Ocean City vs Toms River South girls soccer
Ocean City's vs Toms River South during the first half of girls soccer South Jersey Group III playoff semifinal at Carey Stadium, Ocean City High School Monday Nov 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Ocean City vs Toms River South girls soccer
Ocean City's vs Toms River South during the first half of girls soccer South Jersey Group III playoff semifinal at Carey Stadium, Ocean City High School Monday Nov 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Ocean City vs Toms River South girls soccer
Ocean City's vs Toms River South during the first half of girls soccer South Jersey Group III playoff semifinal at Carey Stadium, Ocean City High School Monday Nov 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Ocean City vs Toms River South girls soccer
Ocean City's vs Toms River South during the first half of girls soccer South Jersey Group III playoff semifinal at Carey Stadium, Ocean City High School Monday Nov 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Ocean City vs Toms River South girls soccer
Ocean City's vs Toms River South during the first half of girls soccer South Jersey Group III playoff semifinal at Carey Stadium, Ocean City High School Monday Nov 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Ocean City vs Toms River South girls soccer
Ocean City's vs Toms River South during the first half of girls soccer South Jersey Group III playoff semifinal at Carey Stadium, Ocean City High School Monday Nov 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Ocean City vs Toms River South girls soccer
Ocean City's vs Toms River South during the first half of girls soccer South Jersey Group III playoff semifinal at Carey Stadium, Ocean City High School Monday Nov 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Ocean City vs Toms River South girls soccer
Ocean City's vs Toms River South during the first half of girls soccer South Jersey Group III playoff semifinal at Carey Stadium, Ocean City High School Monday Nov 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Ocean City vs Toms River South girls soccer
Ocean City's vs Toms River South during the first half of girls soccer South Jersey Group III playoff semifinal at Carey Stadium, Ocean City High School Monday Nov 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Ocean City vs Toms River South girls soccer
Ocean City's vs Toms River South during the first half of girls soccer South Jersey Group III playoff semifinal at Carey Stadium, Ocean City High School Monday Nov 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Ocean City vs Toms River South girls soccer
Ocean City's vs Toms River South during the first half of girls soccer South Jersey Group III playoff semifinal at Carey Stadium, Ocean City High School Monday Nov 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Ocean City vs Toms River South girls soccer
Ocean City's vs Toms River South during the first half of girls soccer South Jersey Group III playoff semifinal at Carey Stadium, Ocean City High School Monday Nov 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Ocean City vs Toms River South girls soccer
Ocean City’s Delaney Lappin #18 celebrate after scoring against Toms River South during the first half of girls soccer South Jersey Group III playoff semifinal at Carey Stadium, Ocean City High School Monday Nov 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Ocean City vs Toms River South girls soccer
Ocean City's Faith Slimmer #19 scores a goal against Toms River South Gianna Curci#5 during the first half of girls soccer South Jersey Group III playoff semifinal at Carey Stadium, Ocean City High School Monday Nov 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Ocean City vs Toms River South girls soccer
Ocean City's Hope Slimmer #6 battle for the ball against Toms River South Rylee Spakowski #19 during the first half of girls soccer South Jersey Group III playoff semifinal at Carey Stadium, Ocean City High School Monday Nov 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Ocean City vs Toms River South girls soccer
Ocean City's Carly Reighard #23 battle for the ball against Toms River South Paige Seitz #22 during the first half of girls soccer South Jersey Group III playoff semifinal at Carey Stadium, Ocean City High School Monday Nov 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Ocean City vs Toms River South girls soccer
Ocean City's Hope Slimmer #6 battle for the ball against Toms River South Gianna Curci #5 during the first half of girls soccer South Jersey Group III playoff semifinal at Carey Stadium, Ocean City High School Monday Nov 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Ocean City vs Toms River South girls soccer
Ocean City's Carly Reighard #23, left and Summer Reimet #20, middle battle for the ball against Toms River South Julia Towell #13, right during the first half of girls soccer South Jersey Group III playoff semifinal at Carey Stadium, Ocean City High School Monday Nov 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Ocean City vs Toms River South girls soccer
Ocean City's Summer Reimet #20 battle for the ball against Toms River South Alexis Scully #20 during the first half of girls soccer South Jersey Group III playoff semifinal at Carey Stadium, Ocean City High School Monday Nov 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Ocean City Girls Soccer wins C.A.L.
Ocean City Girls Soccer team are the C.A.L. champions after defeating Millville 2-0. Oct.14, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Girls Soccer wins C.A.L.
Ocean City Carly Reighard and Millville Olivia Giordano in action in the C.A.L. tournament. Oct.14, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Girls Soccer wins C.A.L.
Ocean City Abbey Fenton, Riley Fortna and Delaney Lappin celebrates after defeating Millville 2-0. Oct.14, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Girls Soccer wins C.A.L.
Ocean City Abbey Fenton allowed no goals in a 2-0 against Millville. Oct.14, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Girls Soccer wins C.A.L.
Ocean City Girls Soccer team are the C.A.L. champions after defeating Millville 2-0. Oct.14, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Girls Soccer wins C.A.L.
Ocean City Girls Soccer team are the C.A.L. champions after defeating Millville 2-0. Oct.14, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Girls Soccer wins C.A.L.
Ocean City Girls Soccer team are the C.A.L. champions after defeating Millville 2-0. Oct.14, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Girls Soccer wins C.A.L.
Ocean City Girls Soccer team are the C.A.L. champions after defeating Millville 2-0. Oct.14, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Girls Soccer wins C.A.L.
Ocean City Girls Soccer team are the C.A.L. champions after defeating Millville 2-0. Oct.14, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Girls Soccer wins C.A.L.
Ocean City Girls Soccer team are the C.A.L. champions after defeating Millville 2-0. Oct.14, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Girls Soccer wins C.A.L.
Ocean City Girls Soccer team are the C.A.L. champions after defeating Millville 2-0. Oct.14, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Girls Soccer wins C.A.L.
Ocean City Girls Soccer team are the C.A.L. champions after defeating Millville 2-0. Oct.14, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Girls Soccer wins C.A.L.
Ocean City Girls Soccer team are the C.A.L. champions after defeating Millville 2-0. Oct.14, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Girls Soccer wins C.A.L.
Ocean City Girls Soccer team are the C.A.L. champions after defeating Millville 2-0. Oct.14, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Girls Soccer wins C.A.L.
Ocean City Girls Soccer team are the C.A.L. champions after defeating Millville 2-0. Oct.14, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Girls Soccer wins C.A.L.
Ocean City Girls Soccer team are the C.A.L. champions after defeating Millville 2-0. Oct.14, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Girls Soccer wins C.A.L.
Ocean City Girls Soccer team are the C.A.L. champions after defeating Millville 2-0. Oct.14, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Girls Soccer wins C.A.L.
Ocean City Girls Soccer team are the C.A.L. champions after defeating Millville 2-0. Oct.14, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Girls Soccer wins C.A.L.
Ocean City Girls Soccer team are the C.A.L. champions after defeating Millville 2-0. Oct.14, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Girls Soccer wins C.A.L.
Ocean City Girls Soccer team are the C.A.L. champions after defeating Millville 2-0. Oct.14, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Girls Soccer wins C.A.L.
Ocean City Girls Soccer team are the C.A.L. champions after defeating Millville 2-0. Oct.14, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Girls Soccer wins C.A.L.
Ocean City Girls Soccer team are the C.A.L. champions after defeating Millville 2-0. Oct.14, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Girls Soccer wins C.A.L.
Ocean City Girls Soccer team are the C.A.L. champions after defeating Millville 2-0. Oct.14, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Girls Soccer wins C.A.L.
Ocean City Girls Soccer team are the C.A.L. champions after defeating Millville 2-0. Oct.14, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Girls Soccer wins C.A.L.
Ocean City Girls Soccer team are the C.A.L. champions after defeating Millville 2-0. Oct.14, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Girls Soccer wins C.A.L.
Ocean City Girls Soccer team are the C.A.L. champions after defeating Millville 2-0. Oct.14, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Girls Soccer wins C.A.L.
Ocean City Girls Soccer team are the C.A.L. champions after defeating Millville 2-0. Oct.14, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Girls Soccer wins C.A.L.
Ocean City Girls Soccer team are the C.A.L. champions after defeating Millville 2-0. Oct.14, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Girls Soccer wins C.A.L.
Ocean City Girls Soccer team are the C.A.L. champions after defeating Millville 2-0. Oct.14, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Girls Soccer wins C.A.L.
Ocean City Girls Soccer team are the C.A.L. champions after defeating Millville 2-0. Oct.14, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Girls Soccer wins C.A.L.
Ocean City Girls Soccer team are the C.A.L. champions after defeating Millville 2-0. Oct.14, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Girls Soccer wins C.A.L.
Ocean City Girls Soccer team are the C.A.L. champions after defeating Millville 2-0. Oct.14, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Girls Soccer wins C.A.L.
Ocean City Girls Soccer team are the C.A.L. champions after defeating Millville 2-0. Oct.14, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Girls Soccer wins C.A.L.
Ocean City Girls Soccer team are the C.A.L. champions after defeating Millville 2-0. Oct.14, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Girls Soccer wins C.A.L.
Ocean City Girls Soccer team are the C.A.L. champions after defeating Millville 2-0. Oct.14, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Girls Soccer wins C.A.L.
Ocean City Girls Soccer team are the C.A.L. champions after defeating Millville 2-0. Oct.14, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Girls Soccer wins C.A.L.
Ocean City Girls Soccer team are the C.A.L. champions after defeating Millville 2-0. Oct.14, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Girls Soccer wins C.A.L.
Ocean City Girls Soccer team are the C.A.L. champions after defeating Millville 2-0. Oct.14, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Girls Soccer wins C.A.L.
Ocean City Girls Soccer team are the C.A.L. champions after defeating Millville 2-0. Oct.14, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Girls Soccer wins C.A.L.
Ocean City Girls Soccer team are the C.A.L. champions after defeating Millville 2-0. Oct.14, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Girls Soccer wins C.A.L.
Ocean City Girls Soccer team are the C.A.L. champions after defeating Millville 2-0. Oct.14, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Girls Soccer wins C.A.L.
Ocean City Girls Soccer team are the C.A.L. champions after defeating Millville 2-0. Oct.14, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Girls Soccer wins C.A.L.
Ocean City Girls Soccer team are the C.A.L. champions after defeating Millville 2-0. Oct.14, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Girls Soccer wins C.A.L.
Ocean City Girls Soccer team are the C.A.L. champions after defeating Millville 2-0. Oct.14, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Girls Soccer wins C.A.L.
Ocean City Girls Soccer team are the C.A.L. champions after defeating Millville 2-0. Oct.14, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Girls Soccer wins C.A.L.
Ocean City Girls Soccer team are the C.A.L. champions after defeating Millville 2-0. Oct.14, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Girls Soccer wins C.A.L.
Ocean City Girls Soccer team are the C.A.L. champions after defeating Millville 2-0. Oct.14, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Girls Soccer wins C.A.L.
Ocean City Girls Soccer team are the C.A.L. champions after defeating Millville 2-0. Oct.14, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Girls Soccer wins C.A.L.
Ocean City Girls Soccer team are the C.A.L. champions after defeating Millville 2-0. Oct.14, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Girls Soccer wins C.A.L.
Ocean City Girls Soccer team are the C.A.L. champions after defeating Millville 2-0. Oct.14, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Girls Soccer wins C.A.L.
Ocean City Girls Soccer team are the C.A.L. champions after defeating Millville 2-0. Oct.14, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday. (l-r) Cam and Luke Speakman, 6 and 9, and Ella and Alex Merkel, 4 and 6, all seasonal residents of Ocean City (primary is Downington PA) wait patiently for the candy to start raining down from the floats.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday. Lylah Knudsen, 8, of Lower Twp. as Peter Pan is ready in her harness to "fly".
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday. Riding on the Ocean City Fire Department float, the Clevenger family (l-r) Alana, 10, Wyatt, 5, mom Jan, and Ava, 8.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday. (l-r) Abby and Maisie Lick, 5 and 4, from Marmora, and Camilla Ozhuthual, 4, of Ocean City, watch as the parade gets started.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday. (l-r) Heather Leppin with Michael, 1, and dad Rodger all of Galloway, and Bonnie Ahlbrandt, with Kaitelynn, 6, and dad Don, all of Tuckerton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday. Representing Somers Point Fire Fighters Company 1 (l-r) Rob Blaine and Mike Iannace get ready to hand out a bunch of candy to the waiting kids.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday. Rich Hadin of Ocean City, helping represent Boy Scout Troop 32, drives a popular repeat participating vehicle, an orange VW Bug decorated in the style of a pumpkin.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday. Shiloh Smith, 1, of Ocean City, trying to catch up with a group of Ocean City cheerleaders.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday. Mirabelle Littlefield, 5, of Ocean City, is looking for a best dressed nod from the judges.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday. (l-r) Mason and Carter Chorin, 3 and 5, both of Ocean City, are ready to go home and check out the loot in their bags.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday. Aryana and Mikey Pompei, 5 and 4, both of Ventnor, have their bags ready and open for candy.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday. (l-r) Ocean City High School teachers Dan Weaver and Lee Styer are in the holiday spirit.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102519_nws_ocparade
On October 24th, 2019, in Ocean City, the annual Halloween parade was held down Asbury Ave. with plenty of costumed attendees ready for the upcoming holiday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press