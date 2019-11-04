OCEAN CITY — Reaching the South Jersey Group III final was a preseason goal for the Ocean City High School girls soccer team, and the top-seeded Red Raiders made that happen with plenty to spare Monday.

Ocean City, top-seeded in the playoff bracket and ranked fourth in The Press Elite 11, dominated most of the way and beat Tom River South 5-0 in a sectional semifinal at Carey Stadium.

Delaney Lappin scored the game winner on a header in front just 36 seconds into the game. Faith Slimmer added a goal in each half, and Kamryn Chisholm and Paige Panico also scored.

Ocean City (21-1-1) will host local rival Mainland Regional on Thursday at a time to be determined in the championship game. Mainland (15-6), the third seed, beat second-seeded Gloucester County Institute of Technology 2-0 on Monday in the other semifinal.

Toms River South, the No. 5 seed, finished 10-6-1.

“We just wanted to put it away fast so we could go on with the game,” said Lappin, an 18-year-old senior from Corbin City. “Summer had the ball, and it deflected off a player and it became a corner (kick). Faith (who took the corner kick) put the ball right in the middle, and I just put my head to it and scored.

“We stayed confident. We’re confident to go to the championship now. We’re so ready to go.”

Faith Slimmer took a pass from younger sister Hope and scored with a quick shot from the 18-yard line to make it 2-0 in the 10th minute. Faith Slimmer added a goal midway through the second for a 4-0 lead. Lappin assisted.

Chisholm scored at the left post in the 24th minute after a save by Indians goalie Holly Applegate. Panico fired in the final goal from the 18 with 8:40 left to play, and Carly Reichard assisted.

Ocean City goalie Abbey Fenton recorded the shutout with two saves. Applegate had seven stops, and teammates Gracie Curci and Alexis Scully made defensive saves.

“I was really happy how we came out,” Ocean City coach Kelly Halliday said. “Our effort was fantastic, and our execution wasn’t bad either, and I’m just really proud of the team.

“I’m excited that we have the chance (to win South Jersey).”

Toms River South and Ocean City play in different leagues and had no common opponents.

“We come out against them as competitive as we would any other team,” said Faith Slimmer, a 16-year-old junior from Petersburg in Upper Township. “We can’t underestimate anyone, so it’s our job to show up and play.

“It (Lappin’s early goal) set the tone for us. It gave us confidence for the rest of the game. It’s a great way to start any game.”

Ocean City, the S.J. Group III champion in 2017, lost 5-0 to Moorestown in a semifinal last year.

“It’s our time to step up and prove how well we can perform as a team,” Slimmer said. “We’ve been working for this since preseason.”