Ben Cerrato scored 24 points to lead the Haddonfield Memorial High School boys basketball team to a 46-29 win over Ocean City in a Seagull Classic game at Holy Spirit on Sunday afternoon.
Cerrato made 9 of 16 shots, including 3 of 9 from beyond the arc. Haddonfield improved to 5-1.
Mike Rhodes led Ocean City (2-5) with 10 points and six rebounds.
Ocean City 6 4 15 4 – 29
Haddonfield 17 11 16 2 – 46
OC – Finnegan 5, Brady 6, Repetti 4, Jamison 2, Rhodes 10, Schaltier 2
H – Mooney 6, McClane 3, Gostovich 13, Cerrato 24,
Girls basketball
Lenape 44, Ocean City 39
Regan King scored 12 points and had four assists and three steals to lead the winners in a Seagull Classic game.
Lenape (5-1) is ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11.
Emma Finnegan scored 12 and grabbed nine rebounds for Ocean City (1-5). Abbey Fenton sank 4 of 9 3-pointers to score 12 for the Red Raiders.
Ocean City 14 5 8 12 – 39
Lenape 7 20 13 4 – 44
OC – Brestle 9, Panco 4, Mirsky 2, Finnegan 12, Fenton 12
L – Johnstone 9, King 12, Gosnell 5, Wess 4, Cortese 9, Grabowski 2, King 3
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.