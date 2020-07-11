ACBL logo

Ocean City's Nick Pave and Josh Arnold combined to pitch a five-inning no-hitter in a 10-0 win over host Ventnor in the Atlantic County Baseball League on Thursday night.

 The game ended on the 10-run rule.

Pave, the winning pitcher, struck out seven and walked one in four innings. Arnold struck out two in the final inning.

Chris Jablonski doubled twice and drove in six runs. Brendan Bean and Rick Carlucci each scored three runs.

