The Ocean City High School girls basketball team won its 10th straight game, beating Camden Catholic 46-42 in a Battle by the Bay game in Atlantic City.
Abbey Fenton led Ocean City with 11 points, and Emma Finnegan grabbed 11 rebounds for the Red Raiders, who improved to 11-5. Lauren Mirsky sank 2 of 3 3-pointers and contributed 10 points, while Marlee Brestle grabbed eight rebounds for Ocean City.
Brestle (4), Marin Panico (2), Emma Finnegan (6), Fenton (11), Delaney Lappin (6), Avery Jackson (5) and Stephanie Carey (2) also scored.
Camden Catholic is 7-9.
Camden: 10 7 9 16−42
Ocean: 12 14 12 8−46
Millville 42,
Kingsway Reg. 33
Ni’aijah Ball topped all scorers with 21 points for host Millville (3-13). The Thunderbolts outscored Kingsway 12-3 in the fourth quarter.
Fatimah Owens added eight points. Other scorers for Millville: Sha’naja Williams (5), Rianna Talley (3), Phoebe Baldasarri (3), Julianna Wilson (2).
For the Dragons (10-5), Haley Phalines and Olivia Ettore each scored eight.
Kingsway: 11 10 9 3-33
Millville: 10 6 14 12-42
Our Lady of Mercy 53
Hammonton 49, 2 OTs
The two teams were tied 39-39 at the end of regulation and 42-42 after the first overtime. OLMA improved to 13-4.
Emma Peretti led Hammonton (8-6) with 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Jada Thompson added 16 points and eight rebounds. Other scorers for the Blue Devils: Khristina Washington (9), Remy Smith (4), Giada Palmieri (2), Ava Divello (1).
Hammonton: 13 5 12 9 3 7-49
OLMA: 7 7 13 12 3 11-53
Absegami 47,
Egg Harbor Township 36
Haleigh Schafer scored 24 points for visiting Absegami (12-4), which won its eighth game in a row. Angelina Pollino and Gianna Hafner added 11 and 9, respectively. Other scorers for the Braves: Ayanna Crandall (2), Jayla McNamara (1).
For EHT (7-9), Jayla Perdomo led with 10 points, and Lauren Baxter had eight. Kierstyn Zinckgraf scored seven points and Madison Israel had six.
Absegami: 9 14 10 14-47
EHT: 10 6 8 12-36
From Friday
Southern Reg. 53,
Brick Memorial 40
Kaela Curtin led Southern Regional (9-6) with 21 points. Sarah Lally and Sam Del Rio scored 10 points each. Summer Davis added six points and Alex Mattner contributed five. Kylie Conner had one.
Brick Memorial fell to 4-11.
Southern: 14 17 9 13−53
Brick: 12 5 8 15−40
Point Pleasant Boro 47,
Lacey Twp. 37
Kate Leturgez had 18 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and three blocks for Point Pleasant Boro (6-8).
McKayla Mooney scored 15 for Lacey (7-8). Sarah Zimmerman scored nine. Riley Giordano and Madison MacGillivray added four apiece.
Lacey: 7 6 15 9−37
Pt. Pleasant: 14 12 7 13−47
Atlantic Christian 64,
Kings Christian 24
Sydney Pearson had 20 points, 11 rebounds, three steals, three blocks and two assists for Atlantic Christian (17-4). Liv Chapman added 16 points, four rebounds, three steals, two blocks and two assists. Shelby Einwechter finished with nine points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Other scorers were Emily Kelley (9), Cristen Winkel (5), Chloe Vogel (2), Reyna Lewis (2) and Maddie DeNick (1).
Niona Miller scored 14 for Kings Christian. Aleigha Gangemi added six, and Alyssa Gangemi added four.
Atlantic: 10 20 17 17−64
Kings: 7 8 8 1−24
Jackson Liberty 42,
Barnegat 28
Jessica Cannestro had 13 points, 14 rebounds and two steals for Jackson Liberty (9-6). Maura Carney added 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Ashleigh Tavaska finished with nine points, five rebounds and three steals.
Other scorers were Kayla Nelson (6) and Ariana Broughton (4).Kya Joseph led Barnegat with 12 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks. Isabel Guiro added six points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals. Ashley Pringle (4), Erin Breyta (2), Calli Dunn (2) and Cara McCoy (2) also scored. The Bengal fell to 5-11.
Barnegat: 6 4 6 12−28
Jackson: 9 11 10 12−42
