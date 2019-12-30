Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Ocean City’s Marlee Brestle splits the Kingsway Regional defense during their Boardwalk Basketball Classic game at the Wildwoods Convention Center in Wildwood on Monday. A photo gallery from the game is attached to this story at HSLive.me.
Ocean City’s Marlee Brestle splits the Kingsway Regional defense during their Boardwalk Basketball Classic game at the Wildwoods Convention Center in Wildwood on Monday. A photo gallery from the game is attached to this story at HSLive.me.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Marlee Brestle gets block by Kingsway Stephanie Martelli during the Boardwalk Basketball Classic in Wildwood. Dec. 30, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Lauren Mirsky shoots a jumper during the game against Kingsway in the Boardwalk Basketball Classic in Wildwood. Dec. 30, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Abbey Fenton looks to pass during the game against Kingsway in the Boardwalk Basketball Classic in Wildwood. Dec. 30, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City’s Emma Finnegan works with the ball against the Kingsway Regional defense during their Boardwalk Basketball Classic game in Wildwood on Monday.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Marin Panico shoots a shot during the game against Kingsway in the Boardwalk Basketball Classic in Wildwood. Dec. 30, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
WILDWOOD — The Ocean City High School girls basketball team fell to an uncharacteristic 1-4 with a 43-34 loss to Kingsway Regional at the Boardwalk Basketball Classic at the Wildwoods Convention Center on Monday.
The game was a Doug DeWeese Memorial Showcase game.
Ocean City is the defending Cape-Atlantic League champion but lost some key seniors to graduation and has started the season against tough teams.
Ocean City twice led Monday’s game in the first half. The Red Raiders played better in the fourth quarter and closed the Kingsway lead to 37-32 with under two minutes left but got no closer.
“We turned the ball over too much,” Ocean City coach Paul Baruffi said. “We’re just out of control too often. Our composure needs to get better. We’ve come out of the gate against a lot of good teams.
“We got beat up a little bit against Cherokee (52-19 on Dec. 28) and Washington Township (41-21 on Dec. 27) the other day (both games at the Cherokee Challenge). This wasn’t a great performance either.”
Marlee Brestle, a junior, led O.C. with 11 points, including seven in the second half. Brestle also had four rebounds and three steals. Marin Panico, a sophomore, added seven points and two assists. Avery Jackson, a freshman, had five points and five steals. Stephanie Carey, a junior, also had five points.
Ocean City trailed 31-18 after three quarters, but Jackson and senior Lauren Mirsky started the fourth quarter with consecutive field goals. Stephanie Martelli scored for the Dragons to make it 33-22, but Carey sank two free throws to start a 10-4 run that cut the lead to 37-32.
“We were just scrambling (in the fourth quarter) and trying to make things happen there,” Baruffi said. “Right now, I’m just trying to find a lineup that can score, to get us some baskets. I thought the first half we had 13 points, we had so many opportunities and didn’t score. We’ve just got to keep working. We had a really tough out-of-the-gate schedule, and we can only get better.”
Brestle drove the lane to give Ocean City its final lead, 13-12, with 1 minute, 25 seconds left in the second quarter. Martelli scored consecutive field goals to put Kingsway up 16-13 at halftime.
Panico hit the game’s only 3-pointer in the third quarter.
Kingsway (2-0), of Woolwich Townshp, was led by Olivia Ettorre, who scored 15 points, including seven in the final three minutes to keep the Red Raiders from getting closer. Martelli had six points and five rebounds, and Haley Phalines, Michiya Davis, Savannah Crowding and Samantha Sheldon each added five points.
“We knew coming into this game that they (Ocean City) are a well-coached ball team,” Kingsway coach Lamont Robinson Sr. said. “They’ve had tremendous success in the program, and we we knew when we stepped on the floor today that they have been with some very tough teams.
“So they weren’t going to back down, they were going to be ready. I’m just happy that our girls showed up and made it a tough game. It was really good all around, and I’m just fortunate that our girls came out on top.”
The contest honored the late DeWeese, a former multi-sport coach at Wildwood High School.
