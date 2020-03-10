LINWOOD — Lauren Mirsky scored only two points Tuesday.
But they came at the perfect time.
Mirsky scored the game-winning basket as the second-seeded Ocean City High School girls basketball team defeated top-seeded Mainland Regional 32-29 to capture the South Jersey Group III championship for the third time in four seasons.
Mirsky made a jumper from just outside the paint with 1 minute, 59 seconds left in regulation to give the Red Raiders a 27-26 lead.
And Ocean City never looked back.
“I was running up toward the top of the key, and I heard (Ocean City coach Paul) Baruffi yell at me and say, ‘If you get the ball, let it go,’” said Mirsky, 18, of Ocean City.
“That’s just what I did. It felt amazing.”
Mainland (21-7) and Ocean City were tied 20-20 after three quarters. But the Mustangs opened the fourth strong and took a 26-20 lead.
The Red Raiders (22-8) responded with a 10-0 run, including Avery Jackson’s basket that extended their lead to 29-26 with 39 seconds remaining.
“In order to get that comeback, we needed to stay calm,” Mirsky said. “We have a tendency to get nervous and then stop playing well. We also needed to really focus on our defense.”
This was the fourth consecutive season these teams played for the championship. Ocean City also captured the title in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons.
Mainland won the sectional and state Group III championship last winter.
Both programs compete in the Cape-Atlantic League’s National Division. This season, the rivals split their regular-season meeting s— Ocean City won 51-49 on Jan. 26, and Mainland won 66-44 on Feb. 14.
Mirsky has been a four-year player for Ocean City.
“To do it as a senior, it means all the more to win it this year,” Mirsky said.
The Red Raiders trailed 16-8 at halftime.
But Abbey Fenton led a 12-4 third-quarter run. The senior made two 3-point shots — one with 2 minutes, 33 seconds to cut their deficit to 16-15 and another with 23.4 seconds left for a 20-19 lead.
Baruffii “always tells me to keep shooting no matter what and have a lot of confidence,” Fenton said. “I’ve been having a lot of confidence these last few games, and it really helps that they are falling.
“The team relies on me for outside shooting. So when I’m able to knock them down, it helps everyone get energy again.”
Fenton finished with a game-high 15 points, including four 3s. She scored 11 in the second half.
Ocean City started the season losing five of its first six games.
“It feels so good,” Fenton said. “Not a lot of people expected us to win. But we believed coming into this game that we would come out on top. We’ve worked so hard this season. To come back and win the South Jersey championship, there is no better feeling.”
Mainland, ranked fifth in The Press Elite 11, pulled within two points in the fourth quarter after Madison Hafetz made a 3-pointer that made it 31-29.
But the Mustangs couldn’t complete the comeback.
Lila Schoen led with 11 points, including three 3-pointers. Hafetz and Kaitlyn Boggs each added six points.
Marin Panico and Delaney Lappin each added four points.
McDonald’s All-American and University of Oregon-bound forward Kylee Watson scored three points.
Watson was named the New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year last week. Tuesday’s game was the last game of her Mainland career.
“It was a tough start, especially after losing (starting point guard Camryn Dirkes) early on,” Mainland coach Scott Betson said of the point guard who missed much of the season with a knee injury. “We did our best to patch up our deficiencies there. The kids played super hard all season.
“And (Watson) is a once-in-a-lifetime player that any coach would be super thankful to coach. I feel that way and more.”
Mainland had a 12-5 lead after the first quarter.
“We gave them too many opportunities, and they knocked down some shots,” Betson said.
Ocean City will play the winner of the Central Jersey title game between Neptune and Westampton Tech in the state semifinals at 5 p.m. Thursday at Deptford.
“It’s tremendous,” Baruffi said. “Kylee Watson is a tremendous player. She really is a dynamic player. But so is the rest of that team. They have some really good players on that team, too.”
Baruffi told his team at halftime to keep shooting.
And that’s just what the Red Raiders did.
“I’m so proud of these girls,” he said. “I don’t know if I’ve ever been more proud of a team than this group right here.”
OC 5 3 12 12 — 32
Mainland 12 4 4 9 — 29
OC— Fenton 15, Lappin 4, Panico 4, Brestle 3, Mirsky 2, Finnegan 2, Jackson 2.
MR— Schoen 11, Hafetz 6, Boggs 6, Watson 3, Fitzgerald 3.
3-pointers—Hafetz (2) Schoen (3) MR; Fenton (4) OC.
Records—MR 21-7; OC 22-8
