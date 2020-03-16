Ursinus College senior Dom Fiorentino began to heat up last week before the college baseball season was halted.
Fiorentino, a 2016 Ocean City High School graduate from the Ocean View section of Dennis Township, hit a solo homer in a 5-2 win over Becker. He went 2 for 4 with a home run, a double and three runs scored in a 12-3 win over Becker.
In a 9-3 win over Suffolk, Fiorentino tripled, scored and drove in a run, and Solomon Griffith (Atlantic Christian) doubled and scored. In a 2-1 loss to Suffolk, Fiorentino doubled and scored.
Fiorentino is batting .289 (11 for 38) with nine runs, four doubles, two triples, three homers and nine RBIs through 12 games. The Bears’ season was suspended when the NCAA announced it would halt the spring sports season and cancel all championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ervin Bogan (Vineland) hit an RBI single in George Washington’s 5-2 loss to Towson.
Bill Chillari (St. Augustine Prep) allowed a run in three innings in his start, striking out two in the no-decision in Duke’s 7-6 loss to Davidson.
Seamus Brazill (Barnegat) pitched a scoreless seventh inning in Hofstra’s 9-5 win over Long Island.
Matt Rivera (Holy Spirit) went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a run scored in La Salle’s 14-4 win over Rider.
Robbie Petracci (Egg Harbor Township) had an RBI single in Old Dominion’s 10-8 loss to Campbell.
Jordan Sweeney (EHT) went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs in Rutgers’ 5-2 win over Monmouth.
Shawn Vazquez (Vineland) went 3 for 4 with an RBI single and a three-run homer in Felician’s 24-8 loss to New York Tech. He had two hits and a stolen base in a 12-1 loss to New York Tech.
Nick Artymowicz (Ocean City) pitched 21/3 shutout innings in relief for his second save of the season, striking out three, in Southern New Hampshire’s 7-5 win over Pace.
Avy Bermudez (St. Augustine) hit an RBI double and scored in Arcadia’s 5-3 loss to Misericordia.
Gabriel Gilger (Absegami) pitched a scoreless inning in relief for Hood in a 15-2 win over Penn College.
Miles Feaster (Lacey Township) singled and scored in Montclair State’s 4-1 win over Stevenson.
Andrew Fowler (EHT) went 2 for 4 with two runs scored in Neumann’s 19-9 loss to Widener. He singled and scored in a 12-2 loss to Rutgers-Newark.
Ryan McIsaac (Millville) had two hits, a run and and RBI in Rowan’s 12-2 win over Concordia Chicago.
Stephen Brady (St. Joseph) pitched three innings in relief to get the win, allowing a run and striking out three, in Rutgers-Camden’s 8-2 victory over Ursinus. He pitched a scoreless eighth in a 12-4 win over Neumann.
Greg Elfreth (St. Augustine) hit an RBI single and scored in Widener’s 19-9 win over Neumann.
Matt Lawler (Mainland Regional) allowed two runs in a five-inning start, striking out one in the no-decision in William Paterson’s 7-6 win over St. Joseph’s-Long Island.
Men’s basketball
Osun Osunniyi (Mainland Regional) was named to the Atlantic 10 Conference third team. The 6-foot-10 center is the only A-10 player who finished in the league’s top five in field-goal percentage (second, 61.5%), blocks (fourth, 2.4 per game) and rebounding (fifth, 8.4 per game).
He also stood 21st nationally in blocks per game through March 10.
Leon Daniels (Atlantic City) had six points and five rebounds in Alabama State’s 67-53 loss to Southern University in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament.
Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine Prep) had 13 points, five rebounds, four assists and four blocks in Delaware’s 75-61 loss to Hofstra in the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament.
Raymond Bethea Jr. (Atlantic City) scored three in Howard’s 70-63 win over South Carolina State in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament. He scored two in an 86-77 loss to North Carolina A&T.
Men’s lacrosse
Jake McCaughan (St. Augustine) scooped a ground ball in Penn State’s 22-7 win over Furman.
In Georgian Court’s 15-6 loss to Saint Anselm, Vincent Giunta (Mainland) had a goal, an assist, five ground balls and two caused turnovers, and Randy Collins (Absegami) scored.
Jack Menet (St. Augustine) had three ground balls and a caused turnover in Arcadia’s 20-6 win over Manhattanville.
Tommy Forkin (Vineland) had three goals and an assist in Ferrum’s 15-4 win over Bethany.
Trevor Holak (Oakcrest) had two goals in Lebanon Valley’s 13-3 win over Washington & Jefferson.
Aiden Baltz (St. Augustine) went 3 for 6 in faceoffs and had two ground balls in Ursinus’ 14-13 victory over Stockton.
Jack O’Connell (St. Augustine) scored in Wilkes’ 7-5 win over Gordon.
