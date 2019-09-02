Recent Ocean City High School graduate Maddie Kahn made her collegiate debut Friday for the Lehigh University field hockey team.
The goal keeper made nine saves for her first career shutout in a 1-0 win over Rider.
Kahn, from Ocean City, was a first-team Press All-Star last season for the Red Raiders. She had 16 shutouts for O.C., which won the South Jersey Group III title.
The three-year starter and two-time all-star played for the USA Field Hockey U-19 Women’s National Team this summer. She was a sophomore on Ocean City’s 2016 state championship team.
Katie Heck (Cedar Creek) scored in Cabrini’s 3-2 win over Sage.
Haleigh Flukey (Ocean City) scored three in FDU-Florham’s 6-1 win over Keystone. She had a goal and an assist in a 6-0 win over Keuka.
Brianne Nicholas (Lower Cape May Regional) had an assist in Ursinus’ 5-4 loss to Rowan.
Men’s soccer
Ryan Saul (Ocean City) had an assist in Massachusetts’ 1-0 win over Northeastern.
Matt Brook (Ocean City) had an assist for his first collegiate point in Arcadia’s 3-2 loss to Swarthmore in the season opener.
Teddy Davis (Hammonton) scored in Delaware Valley’s 2-1 loss to Yeshiva.
Matt Stellitano (Mainland Regional) made six saves in Stevenson’s 2-1 win over Nuemann. He made three saves and Bobby Considine (Lacey Township) played the last 10 minutes to finish the shutout in a 4-0 win over DeSales.
Women’s soccer
Stefania Piantadosi (Egg Harbor Township) had an assist in Binghamton’s 2-0 win over St. Francis Brooklyn.
In Temple’s 3-1 win over Maryland, Baltimore County, Emma Wilkins (Absegami) scored, and Gabriela Johnson (Oakcrest) had an assist. In a 3-1 loss to Sacred Heart, Johnson scored.
Anna Attardi (ACIT) made three saves for her first shutout of the season in Neumann’s 2-0 win over Penn State-Altoona.
Ashton Houbary (Vineland) made one save in Widener’s 4-1 win over Delaware Valley. She made three saves for her first career shutout in a 3-1 win over SUNY New Paltz.
