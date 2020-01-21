Ryann Styer played a key role in Drexel's 165-135 victory over Towson in a Colonial Athletic Association women's swimming meet Saturday.
Styer, an Ocean City High School graduate, swam on the anchor leg of Drexel’s winning 200-yard medley.
The Drexel sophomore also was second in the 50 freestyle (24.08) and the 100 free (53.05, and swam on the winning 400 free relay (3:33.91).
The Dragons improved to 4-0-1 (2-0-1 CAA).
Stevenson University senior Melanie Milam had a record-breaking performance, helping the Mustangs split a tri-meet Saturday with Immaculate and Messiah.
Milam, a 2016 Vineland High School graduate, won the 1,000-yard freestyle in 11 minutes, 12.11 seconds. She broke the previous record of 11:24.59 set by Bailey Hurt in 2017. Milam also shattered her personal best by almost 27 seconds.
The Mustangs beat Immaculate 101-65 and lost to Messiah 122-63. Milam also won the 50 free (26.04) and was second in the 100 backstroke (1:03.98).
Also last week, Milam won the 50 backstroke (28.84) and was third in the individual medley (1:06.29) for Stevenson in a 73-22 loss to Saint Leo.
Grace Curry (Egg Harbor Township) won the 100 backstroke (1:00.52) and the 200 backstroke (2:10.62) in Iona’s 166-105 win over Pace. Aly Chain (Ocean City) was on the winning 200 medley relay (1:52.63) and third in the 50 free (25.17).
In a 150.5-140.5 loss to Fairfield, Chain won the 100 butterfly (59.06), was third in the 50 free (24.98) and was on the second-place 200 medley relay (1:49.35). Curry was third in the 200 backstroke (2:11.52) and fourth in the 100 backstroke (100:60).
Tori DeLusant (Oakcrest) swam on Cabrini’s second-place 200 medley relay (1:59.11) in a 128-71 loss to Dickinson.
Kayli Hernandez (Oakcrest) was second in the 100 backstroke (2:22.81) for Widener in a 133-129 loss to Arcadia.
Ashley Lawler (Mainland Regional) won the 1-meter (210.10 points) and 3-meter (224.17) dives for William Paterson in a 114-92 win over SUNY Cobleskill. On Jan. 13, Lawler was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Diver of the Week for the seventh time in her career.
Men’s swimming
T.J. Given (Holy Spirit) swam on Drexel’s winning 200-yard medley relay (1:31.86) in a 166-134 win over Towson. He swam on the second-place 400 free relay (3:04.12).
Joseph Ianelli (Atlantic City) was third in the 1-meter dive (197.17 points) for Seton Hall in a 181-117 win over Delaware.
Cristian Bell (EHT) was second in the 100 backstroke for Yale in a 186-114 win over Cornell.
Derek Kneisel (Mainland Regional) swam on The College of New Jersey’s second-place 400 medley relay (3:33.75) in a quad meet, sweeping with wins over SUNY Cortland (188-43), Ithaca (158-83) and Skidmore (192-37). He was also second in the 200 backstroke (1:57.85).
Women’s gymnastics
Erin Howell (EHT) scored a 9.650 in the floor event for Brown, which came in second out of four teams in a quad with Yale, Bridgeport and Rhode Island.
Men’s volleyball
In Belmont Abbey’s 3-1 loss to Queens, Brennan Davis (Southern) had 51 assists and six digs, and Liam Maxwell (Southern) had nine kills and three digs. In a 3-0 win over Tusculum, Davis had 18 assists and seven digs, and Matthew Maxwell (Southern), Liam’s cousin, added two digs.
Men’s basketball
Sa’eed Nelson (St. Augustine Prep) had 10 points and six assists in American’s 61-60 win over Bucknell. He had the assist on Connor Nelson’s game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer. In an 81-69 win over Holy Cross, Sa’eed Nelson had 21 points and five assists.
Nelson’s former St. Augustine teammate Marlon Hargis scored two in Holy Cross’ loss to American.
Caleb Fields (Wildwood Catholic) scored six in Bowling Green’s 85-82 win over Western Michigan. He had seven points and four rebounds in a 66-64 win over Norther Illinois.
Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine) grabbed three rebounds in Delaware’s 77-68 loss to William & Mary. He had 17 points, five rebounds, three assists and three blocks in a 79-78 win over Elon. His defensive rebound with 17 seconds left set up Delaware’s go-ahead 3-pointer with 5 seconds left.
Osun Osunniyi (Mainland) had six points, three rebounds and three blocks in St. Bonaventure’s 74-61 win over Massachusetts.
Peyton Mortellite (Hammonton) had 10 points and two assists in Bloomsburg’s 95-80 loss to Lock Haven.
Nazim Derry (Atlantic City) scored 14 in Goldey-Beacom’s 64-52 loss to Jefferson.
Peyton Wejnert (Southern) had 29 points and 13 rebounds in Pace’s 67-61 loss to Assumption. He had 30 points and 11 rebounds in a 76-66 win over Bentley.
Juanye Colon (Atlantic City) had 35 points and eight rebounds in District of Columbia’s 83-72 win over Roberts Wesleyan. He scored 13 in a 65-61 loss to Daemen.
DJ Smith (Wildwood Catholic) had five points and three rebounds in Cabrini’s 77-67 loss to Gwynedd Mercy.
Ethan Dubois (Southern) had eight points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in Elizabethtown’s 86-64 win over Goucher. He had 20 points, seven assists and four rebounds in an 86-74 loss to Susquehanna.
Andrew Schulz (Pinelands) had nine points, six rebounds and four assists in FDU-Florham’s 77-73 loss to Eastern. He had six points and three rebounds in an 85-59 loss to King’s.
C.J. Barnes (Holy Spirit) had 16 points and six rebounds in Moravian’s 89-69 loss to Scranton. He had 18 points and six rebounds in a 67-54 loss to Juniata.
Jonathan Hevalow (Atlantic Christian) had 10 points and two rebounds in Rowan’s 106-80 win over Kean.
In Widener’s 98-84 win over Albright, Connor Laverty (Ocean City) had 24 points and four rebounds, and Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) added 11 points, three steals and two assists. In an 82-68 win over Hood, Laverty had 24 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals, and Holden had eight points, three rebounds and two assists. On Monday, Laverty was named the Middle Athletic Conference's Commonwealth Offensive Player of the Week.
Sami’ Roe (Oakcrest) scored seven in Independence Community College’s (Kansas) 97-57 win over Butler C.C.
