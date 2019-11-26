Jacqueline Boyle has never been afraid to take on new athletic challenges.
The 2001 Ocean City High School graduate has previously been a competitive gymnast, a high school sprinter, a college rower and an amateur fighter.
Now she's about to become a professional boxer.
Boyle, 36, will make her pro debut Wednesday night, when she faces Kim Wabik (2-0-2) at the Castleton Banquet and Conference Center in Windham, New Hampshire.
"I'm really excited," Boyle said Monday in a phone interview. "This is something I've been wanting to do for a while."
She got her start with the sport a few years ago, almost by accident. While working at Chelsea Piers Fitness in New York, she started taking boxing classes as a way of staying in shape.
What began as a fitness regimen evolved into a desire to box competitively.
"There was a huge boxing program there," she said. "There were no fighters training there, but they had a ring, heavy bags and everything. I had always liked the sport and after a while I got pretty good at it. After two years of training, someone came up to me and asked if I had ever thought about fighting?"
That competitive streak was developed at an early age.
Boyle, who is now the Director of Gymnastics at the Orange County Sports Club in Florida, New York, got her start in sports at age 3 as a member of Blake's Gymnastics Training Academy in Northfield while growing up in the Seaville section of Upper Township.
She gradually worked her way up the various levels of the sport, eventually competing as an Elite Level 10 gymnast before a back injury forced her into semi-retirement at age 16.
Boyle promptly joined the track team at Ocean City High School and ran the 100- and 200-meter dashes while also doing the long jump for the Red Raiders. During her sophomore year at West Virginia University, she decided to walk onto the Mountaineers' crew team.
"Ocean City didn't have a crew program back then, but it was always something I wanted to try," she said. "I only rowed for one year. It was something I just wanted to experience and I was glad I did it."
Boxing eventually became her favorite sport.
After moving to Stamford, Connecticut, she became one of the top amateur boxers in New England, winning the Western New England Golden Gloves twice and taking the New England Golden Gloves title in 2018 a year after suffering a torn Achilles while doing gymnastics.
She's been training for Wednesday's bout for the last two months, working with trainers Colin Albert and Shakha Moore in Stamford. A few weeks ago, she sparred with Ireland's Katie Taylor, the unified women's lightweight champion who also won the World Boxing Organization super-lightweight belt earlier this month.
"Jacqueline has really improved since she first started boxing," Albert said Monday in a phone interview. "Being a gymnast, she already had great balance and she's very athletic. And now she's got a great skill set to go with it."
She's hoping that Wednesday's fight will be the first step toward a successful career in the ring.
Her goal is to eventually fight for a title. Ideally, that fight would be in Atlantic City.
"I'd love to fight in Atlantic City," Boyle said. "It would be great if everyone back home would be able to see me in action."
