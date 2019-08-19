Ocean City Nor’easters midfielder-forward Deri Corfe was named the United Soccer Leagues League Two Most Valuable Player on Monday.
Corfe, a native of Chester, England, and a senior at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio, scored 14 goals and had three assists to lead the Nor’easters to a 6-3-5 record in the Mid-Atlantic Division of League Two this summer. The league consists of 11 divisions and 72 teams around the country.
“I thought this year we peformed really good as a team and had the talent to compete with any team in the country,” Corfe said in a Nor’easters news release. “But we were unfortunate not to progress to the playoffs, but that happens sometimes in football. My individual performance is just a reflection of how good the team is.”
The 14 goals, accomplished in the 12 games in which he played, tied the Ocean City single-season scoring record set by Chevaughn “Chevy” Walsh in 2016. Walsh was named the league MVP that year. It also tied Kyle Edwards of Brazos Valley Cavalry FC for the League Two scoring title.
Corfe is the third O.C. player to be named MVP; the first was Ruben Mingo in 2004.
“I guess we’re getting the reputation for having good players now that we’ve had two league MVPs in four years,” Nor’easters coach Kevin Nuss said Monday. “Deri scoring 14 goals in 12 games speaks for itself. He’s a very talented player who can take over a game at any moment, and that made us difficult to play against.”
Corfe scored three game-winning goals and had a game-winning assist.
He scored three goals in a 4-1 win against rival Reading United AC on July 7 at Ocean City’s Carey Stadium. It was Reading’s only loss of the regular season as it won the Mid-Atlantic Division.
At Wright State last fall, he helped the Raiders to a 13-3-0 record with 10 goals and eight assists, tied for the team lead in points (28).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.