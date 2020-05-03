The Ocean City Nor'easters' League Two season has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The franchise's 24th season will have to wait until next spring, the Nor'easters announced Thursday. League Two, known until last year as the Premier Development League, is one of three leagues overseen by the United Soccer League, which made the decision to cancel the season. Teams play a 14-game League Two schedule.
The Nor'easters are a traditional contender in League Two's Mid-Atlantic Division. The team, which consists of top college players, has sent several players to the pro leagues. The Nor'easters play their home games at Carey Stadium, which they have nicknamed the Beach House.
"It's really sad that we won't have a season," Nor'easters general manager Giancarlo Granese Jr. said Friday. "It was a league decision. We made multiple phone calls and conference calls (about the fate of the season). At first, they said there was a possible delayed start. There was a discussion that maybe we could play at the end of June. But the virus situation wasn't getting any better, and they made the decision."
The USL announced on USLSoccer.com the league will work with League Two teams to have regional exhibition schedules where it is deemed safe in the summer and fall.
"The momentum our clubs have built in League Two across the country in recent years has been tremendous, and today's announcement, while disappointing, will do nothing to alter that," League Two Vice President Joel Nash said on USLSoccer.com. "We will continue to support soccer being played when and where possible in 2020 and use this time to get even stronger as a league and look forward to returning to competitive action better than ever before in 2021."
Granese has been in contact with League Two teams and hopes to have some exhibition games with them starting in June.
"It all depends on the virus and what the city, state and the governor allow," Granese said. "We're very interested in having an exhibition game here and there, if the situation will allow it. It's possible we could have games with teams like Reading (United AC), Westchester (Flames FC) and Lehigh (Valley United)."
The Nor'easters finished 6-3-5 in the Mid-Atlantic Division last year. Nor'easters coach Kevin Nuss has stepped down after one year on the job, and O.C. is looking for a new coach.
"The virus slowed down the process of finding a new coach," Granese said. "But we're not going to have a technical season, so we can take our time looking for someone."
O.C. forward-midfielder Deri Corfe led the Nor'easters with 14 goals and had three assists in 2019 and was named the MVP League Two. The league had 72 teams in the U.S. and Canada last year.
Corfe, a native of Chester, England, who played for Wright State University, was selected in the second round (41st overall) by the New York Red Bulls in the 2020 Major League Soccer SuperDraft. Two picks later, O.C. goalie Keegan Meyer was taken by the New England Revolution.
Granese said this year's Nor'easters would have been a quality team.
"We had a few returnees, a strong core coming back," he said. "We also had a strong recruiting class, and I think we might have won the division and maybe the league championship.
"We recruit guys from around the country (including foreign players who play for U.S. colleges). We also have five to 10 from New Jersey and Pennsylvania on the roster, and in practice we have a good group of local guys."
