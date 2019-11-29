Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Ocean City High School graduate Jacqueline Boyle lost her professional boxing debut Wednesday.
Boyle, 36, dropped a four-round unanimous decision against Boston's Kim Wabik (3-0-2) at the Castleton Banquet & Conference Center in Wyndham, New Hampshire.
According to official results on boxrec.com, two judges favored Wabik 40-36 and one gave her a 39-37 advantage.
Boyle, who grew up in the Seaville section of Upper Township, was a sprinter for the Ocean City girls track team and an elite Level 10 gymnast while competing for Blake's Gymnastics Training Center in Northfield.
A former New England Golden Gloves and two-time Western New England Golden Gloves champion, she trains in boxing in Stamford, Connecticut, and serves as director of gymnastics for Orange County Sports Club in Florida, New York.
A.C. action
Boxing returns to Atlantic City on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Philadelphia promoter Marvin Shuler will stage a card at Showboat Atlantic City Hotel. Philadelphia super-featherweight Antonio DuBose (11-2-1, 2 KOs) and lightweight Frank Trader (13-2-1, 3 KOs) are scheduled to be in action against opponents to be named.
Tickets are $50 and $100 and available through eventbrite.com and at Showboat. Doors to Showboat's Carousel Room will open at 6 p.m. with the first undercard bout scheduled for 7.
Young boxers train Tuesday at the Atlantic City Police Athletic League. ‘It keeps me dedicated and focused, and it keeps me out of the streets,’ said local boxer Francisco Rodriguez, 15, of Atlantic City.
New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal, left, and state boxing commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr., second from left, award a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 local youths with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development.
GALLERY: Officials hope boxing grant for AC youth helps knock out gun violence
Young boxers train Tuesday at the Atlantic City Police Athletic League. ‘It keeps me dedicated and focused, and it keeps me out of the streets,’ said local boxer Francisco Rodriguez, 15, of Atlantic City.
Edward Lea / Staff photographer
New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal, left, and state boxing commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr., second from left, award a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 local youths with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development.
Edward Lea / staff photographer
