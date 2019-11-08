Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
RUNNEMEDE — The unexpected playoff success of the Ocean City High School boys soccer team ended Friday afternoon.
Second-seeded Triton Regional beat the ninth-seeded Red Raiders 3-0 to win the South Jersey Group III championship.
Aiden Sommers, Jayden Martinez and Maxwell Hawk scored for Triton. The Mustangs outshot Ocean City 11-8.
“We were on a Cinderella run at the end,” Ocean City coach Aaron Bogushefsky said. “We ran a little short at the end, but I’m proud of my guys for what they’ve done. Triton was a good team. They were geared up to play on their field.”
The Triton student section rushed the field when the game was over. It’s the first sectional title in the program’s history.
“This is a big deal for us,” Triton goalie Joe Biljic said. “It’s very important to us and the seniors. I’m happy about that.”
The game was played in blustery conditions. Ocean City had the wind at its back in the first half.
But Triton was still able to create offense with long passes from one side of the field to the other.
Sommers scored with 31 minutes, 33 seconds left in the first half to give Triton a 1-0 lead.
“All season, we’ve struggled with teams with fast forwards,” Bogushefsky said.
Ocean City got the better of play for the rest of the first half. Fisher Hudak used his quickness and dribbling ability to create scoring chances for the Red Raiders.
But still Ocean City trailed 1-0 at halftime.
“We just did not do what we had to do as far as game plan,” Bogushefsky said. “We had our chances, but not as much as we should have had. I have to give credit to Triton.”
Biljic made the save of the game with 20:17 left in the first half.
Noam Levy-Smith of Ocean City blasted a shot from 21 yards out. Biljic leaped and trapped the ball against the crossbar.
Less than 30 seconds later, Hudak hit the right post with a shot. The sequence left the Red Raiders shaking their heads.
“Sometimes,” Bogushefsky said, “it’s not going to go for you that day.”
With the wind at its back, Triton controlled most of the second half.
Martinez took a few dribbles and banked a shot in off the left post to make it 2-0 Triton with 25:41 left in the game.
Hawk fielded a long pass and scored Triton’s final goal from 24 yards out with 13:32 left.
Triton (18-5) will meet Central Jersey champion Wall Township in the state semifinal Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Ocean City’s season looks a lot better than it did a few weeks ago.
The Red Raiders advanced to the title game with upsets of No. 8 seed Lacey Township, top-seeded Moorestown and fifth-seeded Toms River South. Two weeks ago, Ocean City was worried about just making the 16-team playoff field.
“We were 4-7 and sitting 17th,” Bogushefsky said. “Look where we are now. We have young core. We’re excited to see what the future holds.”
Ocean City 0 0 – 0
Triton 1 2- 3
Goals – TR. Sommers, Martinez, Hawk.
GOALIES – TR. Biljic (8 saves) OC. Plenn (8 saves)
