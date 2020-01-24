Former Ocean City High School field hockey goalie Maddie Kahn started all 18 games as a freshman last fall for NCAA Division I Lehigh University.

Once the season ended, she accomplished something even more unique.

Kahn made the USA Field Hockey U-21 Women's National Team after a training camp held Jan. 8-10 at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

She was one of three goalies selected to the 33-member U.S. Team. The players are from 13 states. Kahn was previously a member of the USAFH U-17 and U-19 Teams.

“It feels good to be chosen to the team. It’s exciting,” said Kahn, an 18-year-old Ocean City resident. “It’s nice to play at a high level. I can develop more as a player at the camps. A lot of girls I knew made the team. The two other goalies are from New Jersey (Gianna Glatz of Medford (Rutgers University) and Lauren Hausheer of West Windsor-Plainsboro (University of Virginia).

The U-21 Team will have another camp in Chula Vista, California, from Feb. 20-24 and a final camp at Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and nearby Durham from March 27-29, on the campuses of the University of North Carolina and Duke University, respectively.

A smaller U-21 squad will be selected to play in the Junior Pan American Championships from Nov. 30-Dec. 13 in Santiago, Chile.

“Maddie is probably one of the youngest players to make the U-21 Team,” Lehigh coach Caitlin Dallmeyer said. “A lot of times, freshmen don’t get a lot of (collegiate) playing time, but she started every game for us and saw a lot of shots and a lot of action. That was to her benefit, and it helped her to make the team.”

Kahn had a 2.34 goals-against average for Lehigh this fall, made 127 saves, gave up 42 goals and had a save percentage of .751. The Mountain Hawks, of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, improved to 7-11 after going 3-15 the previous season.

“Maddie is very special, an aggressive goalie who’s not afraid to take risks,” Dallmeyer said. “She’s tall (5-foot-10) and very quick. She’s so solid back there, and she’s very good at coming up and stopping shots. The defensive line has a lot of confidence in her.”

Kahn made 10 saves Nov. 2 as Lehigh beat visiting Boston University 2-1 in overtime in the last game of the season. It was the Mountain Hawks’ first win over Boston in program history.

“The season went well,” Kahn said. “It was a year of progress for the team. Beating Boston for the first time was a big milestone. All in all, it went well. The only way is up from there.”

Kahn said that the college competition and the U-21 Team present special challenges.

“It’s different and a lot faster (than high school),” Kahn said. “It’s a new environment with new responsibilities. It’s a whole new team which changes a lot.”

At Ocean City, Kahn started three years and was a first-team Press All-Star as a junior and a senior. She was a member of the state Group III championship team in 2016 as a sophomore. In her senior season, the Red Raiders went 19-4-1 and won the South Jersey Group III title.

