Ocean City's Tom Finnegan, a rising sophomore, has committed to Vanderbilt to play baseball.
Finnegan had previously been committed to the University of Kentucky, but decommitted after coaching changes at the school.
Finnegan finished 4-2 with a 0.82 ERA this spring. He struck out 34 batters in 34 innings.
Vanderbilt finished last season 59-12 and won the national championships.
