OCEAN CITY — Another game, another lopsided victory for the Ocean City High School football team.
The Red Raiders delivered their second straight impressive performance in as many games Friday night, dominating on offense and defense en route to a 49-0 victory over Egg Harbor Township in a West Jersey Football League Independence Division game.
Ocean City, which opened its season with a 35-0 win over Lower Cape May Regional last week, had its second straight shutout, the first time it has accomplished that feat since 1989, according to Ocean City historian Tom Williams.
“You couldn’t ask for a better way to start the season,” defensive end Will Drain said. “But we have to keep working hard and try to keep this going.”
When the game ended, a dozen Red Raiders players raced over to the bleachers and jumped into the stands in Ocean City’s version of a “Lambeau Leap” while fans cheered.
They had plenty of reasons to celebrate.
The Red Raiders (2-0) scored seven first-half touchdowns, including a school-record three interception returns for TDs from Jake Inserra, Louis Conte and Brian Beckmann.
Beckmann tied the school record with three interceptions. The Red Raiders had five total interceptions, one pick short of the team record set against Wildwood in 1972.
“We wanted to make sure we started fast as a defense,” Beckmann said. “We wanted to punch a hole right through the door and keep running through it.”
Ocean City’s defense set the tone for the game on the first play from scrimmage. Drain hit Egg Harbor Township’s quarterback as he was setting to throw. Inserra intercepted it and scored on a 22-yard return.
Drain, a 6-foot-2, 200-pounder, spent most of the game in the Eagles’ backfield. He wound up with two sacks and two tackles for a loss. He even had a 10-yard punt return.
“I was mad I didn’t score on that,” Drain said. “I saw nothing but green grass in front of me.”
Ocean City’s starting defense allowed 22 total yards and two first downs before giving way to the backups in the second half. The Eagles (0-2) never crossed midfield in 10 first-half possessions.
Meanwhile, Ocean City’s offense rattled off four first-half touchdowns behind junior quarterback Joe Repetti.
Repetti accounted for all four TDs, running for two scores and throwing a pair of touchdown passes to senior wide receiver Jake Schneider. He completed 6 of 8 passes for 145 yards.
“It’s a great way to start the season,” Repetti said. “But we can’t be satisfied. We have to keep working hard.”
That was the message coach Kevin Smith delivered to the team afterward.
Ocean City plays at Bridgeton next Friday, returns home to face Absegami, then takes on St. Augustine Prep.
“I love the energy we’ve shown thus far,” Smith said. “I felt it was important for us to get out of the gate strong, and we did that. But we have plenty of things to correct and plenty of things to improve on if we want to get where we want to be at the end of the season.”
